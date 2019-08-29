The 2018 season was tough for the North Lamar Panthers football team, but the group has not lost a bit of confidence or drive as opening-day kickoff approaches Friday night.
The Panthers are gearing up for a showdown with the Class 3A Pottsboro Cardinals, and North Lamar’s head football coach Aaron Emeyabbi believes his team is preparing with a purpose regardless of any circumstances.
“We have had some great practices considering numerous factors that could have given us an excuse not to,” Emeyabbi said. “We have been just attacking each rep like it is the most important rep.”
Emeyabbi said the team is highly enthused to get the season going, and each of the players have high expectations that cannot be understood by anyone outside of themselves.
Opening up against a team the likes of Pottsboro will not be an easy task, and Emeyabbi said the level of discipline and soundness fundamentally makes the Cardinals a tough team to beat. He also noted Pottsboro is very well coached and plays with great energy, but it won’t stop North Lamar from going on the road and giving its best effort.
“If feel that this team doesn’t care where they play,” Emeyabbi said. “Whether it’s in their backyard, our backyard or anyone’s backyard, they will be ready. They rally around each other and will do their individual task to make the team a success as a whole.”
A great deal of North Lamar’s success on the offensive side of the ball is expected to come from senior quarterback Kobey Emeyabbi and junior running back Ta’Dray Wilson. The Panthers will also have Trenton Smith and Cameron Clark among others as viable offensive weapons to pair with an athletic and high-effort defense.
With the new slot-T offense in place, the offensive line’s performance will also play a key role. However, Emeyabbi believes the key recipe for success is for his team to remain unified.
“Our players must have a sheepdog mentality of always taking care of the guys next to them,” Emeyabbi said. “They will need to have each other’s six.”
The Panthers square off against the Cardinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Pottsboro.
