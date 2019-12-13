The Rivercrest Rebels basketball team impressed in their home tournament. The Rebels played in front of a big home crowd, and took down the Class 3A Mt. Vernon Tigers in dominant 65-45 wire-to-wire victory.
“We haven’t played well the last three or four games, so we had a focus of coming out strong, playing aggressive, communicating on defense and being in the right place,” Rivercrest head basketball coach Quincy English said. “This was also our first home game, so we were able to come out and knock down some shots, which always helps.”
Senior guard Shane Crabtree knocked down the first shot of the game, a 3-pointer from the wing just 24 seconds into the game. Junior guard Bradyn English followed with a baseline jumper with 6:52 remaining in the first quarter to push the lead to 5-0. Mt. Vernon senior guard Jack Floyd made and and-one layup plus the free throw with 6:34 left to cut the early deficit to 5-3, but Rivercrest countered with a 7-0 run to stretch the lead to 12-3, forcing Mt. Vernon to call a timeout with 4:20 left.
Mt. Vernon later trimmed the deficit to 14-8, but Rivercrest closed the quarter on a 10-0 run to make it 24-8. The Rebels were able to crowd Mt. Vernon’s ball handlers well on defense, jump in the passing lanes and score on the break at will to keep increasing the already large lead.
“We talked a lot in this game,” Bradyn English said. “We hadn’t talked as much in the last few games as much as we need to, but tonight we shot the ball well, communicated on defense and were firing on all cylinders.”
The Rebels led 36-14 at the half and 49-25 after three quarters. Mt. Vernon got as close as 49-33, but could not chip away any more as Rebels post Darrion Ricks hit a layup inside of a minute left in regulation to seal the 20-point win to the delight of the home crowd.
Bradyn English led the way with 18 points, while junior Zachariah Lane attacked the paint consistently, provided excellent energy and played solid defense throughout to go with his 14 points. Crabtree poured in 12 points with 10 coming in the first quarter, while senior Devon Womack added 8 points along with several steals, blocks and rebounds. Ricks scored 6 points, Kamryn English finished with 4 and Damien Davidson had 3.
“A win like this is good — any win is good for our kids right now,” Quincy English said. “We’re just a couple weeks removed from football, so we’re still trying to get our basketball legs. We got off to a good start early despite not playing well in the past few games before this, so having a good home crowd made the kids feel good. I couldn’t really get a word in at the locker room afterwards because the kids were so excited about this game.”
The Rebels continue tournament play in their home tournament today with times and opponents to be announced.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Mt. Vernon: 11 3 7 7 45
Rivercrest: 24 12 13 16 65
Mt. Vernon scorers: C. Wagner, 14; N. Lacy, 14; J. Floyd, 7; M. Lowery, 5; C. Halloman, 3; A. Reed, 2
Rivercrest scorers: B. English, 18; Z. Lane, 14; S. Crabtree, 12; D. Womack, 8; D. Ricks, 6; K. English, 4; D. Davidson, 3
Mt. Vernon FGM: C. Wagner, 6; N. Lacy, 4; J. Floyd, 3; C. Halloman, 1; M. Lowery, 1; A. Reed, 1
Rivercrest FGM: B. English, 8; Z. Lane, 5; S. Crabtree, 4; D. Womack, 4; D. Ricks, 3; D. Davidson, 1; K. English, 1
Mt. Vernon 3PFGM: M. Lowery, 1; C. Wagner, 1
Rivercrest 3PFGM: S. Crabtree, 2; B. English, 2; D. Davidson, 1
Mt. Vernon FT: 11-for-16; N. Lacy, 6-8; M. Lowery, 2-2; J. Floyd, 1-1; C. Halloman, 1-2; C. Wagner, 1-2; A. Reed, 0-1
Rivercrest FT: 8-for-12; Z. Lane, 4-5; S. Crabtree, 2-2; K. English, 2-3; D. Davidson, 0-2
-
Blue Tigers beat New Boston
By Bruce E. Williams
A 27-point eruption in the third quarter broke the opening contest for the Clarksville Blue Tigers in the New Boston Gunslinger Tournament wide open, as head coach Willie Coulter’s Class 2A, No. 8-ranked ranked Tigers went on to post a convincing 60-39 win over the host New Boston Lions on Thursday afternoon. The victory improved the Tigers record to 5-2 for the year. Clarksville was scheduled to play the Daingerfield Tigers at 2 p.m. Thursday before their showdown against the Paris High Wildcats in the event at 8 p.m. tonight. Paris scored a very strong 68-39 win over Daingerfield.
In the victory over New Boston, the Blue Tigers buried 10 3-point field goals, including six in the first half. Jalen Scott led the Tigers in scoring with 21 points, while Quay Scales added 16 points. The Tigers who led by a slim 11-9 margin at the end of one period, didn’t allowed the Lions to reach double figure scoring in a quarter until the final period.
A runner in the lane from Scott handed the Tigers a 16-15 advantage with 4:50 left in the first half, and Clarksville would not trail again. Back to back three pointers from Michael Moore, from opposite corners extended the Tigers lead to 27-16, before Clarksville closed out the half leading 28-18.
The Lions scored six points in the third, as the Tigers widened their advantage to 55-24 when the teams moved to the final period.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Clarksville: 11 17 27 5 60
New Boston: 9 9 6 15 39
Clarksville scorers: J. Scott, 21; Q. Scales, 16; M. Moore, 8; D. Griffin, 6; T. Rose, 5; A. Gray, 4
New Boston scorers: J. Brown, 12; Recendez, 9; Dorsey, 9; Henderson, 4; Lewis, 2; Powell, 2; Smith, 1
Clarksville 3PFGM:J. Scott, 3; M. Moore, 2; Q. Scales, 2; D. Griffin, 2; T. Rose, 1
New Boston 3PFGM: Recendez, 3
Clarksville FT: 4-for-7
New Boston FT: 6-for-10
-
Detroit holds off Como-Pickton
The Detroit Eagles led Como-Pickton 35-11 at the half, but things got interesting late. Detroit held a 56-40 lead late in the fourth, but Como-Pickton cut the deficit to six points late. However, Detroit was able to hold on for the 58-50 victory as the strong play on offense and defense through the first three quarters proved too much for Como-Pickton to overcome.
“We played a good 2-3 zone, the best defensive game we’ve played,” Detroit head basketball coach Da’on Savage said. “Offensively, they’re becoming more patient and taking better shots.”
Como-Pickton drilled a 3-pointer with 1:01 left in regulation to trim the deficit to 56-50, but Brayden Greer and Joel Hinson each split a pair of free throws inside of a minute to play to preserve the lead.
Kody Golightly led Detroit with 17 points, while Hunter Crutchfield added 16 points and Greer finished with 11 points.
Savage liked what he saw from his team throughout most of the contest, but wants to see his players execute better late in games.
“We need to handle the ball better under pressure and block out better as well,” Savage said.
Detroit will continue Rivercrest Tournament play today with game times and opponents to be announced.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Detroit: 18 17 12 11 58
Como-Pickton: 5 6 16 23 50
Detroit scorers: K. Golightly, 17; H. Crutchfield, 16; B. Greer, 11; T. Gibson, 6; J. Hinson, 4; D. Storey, 4
Como-Pickton scorers: Mejia, 13; Miller, 12; Ray, 8; Palacios, 7; Preciado, 7; Rutledge, 1
Detroit FGM: H. Crutchfield, 7; K. Golightly, 6; B. Greer, 4; T. Gibson, 2; D. Storey, 2; J. Hinson, 1
Como-Pickton FGM: RMiller, 6; Mejia, 5; Palacios, 3; Preciado, 3; Ray, 3
Detroit 3PFGM: K. Golightly, 3; T. Gibson, 1; J. Hinson, 1
Como-Pickton 3PFGM: Mejia, 2
Detroit FT: 9-for-19; B. Greer, 3-7; H. Crutchfield, 2-2; K. Golightly, 2-3; J. Hinson, 1-2; T. Gibson, 1-3; C. Scales, 0-2
Como-Pickton FT: 8-for-19; Miller, 2-2; Ray, 2-4; Mejia, 1-2; Preciado, 1-3; Palacios, 1-4; Rutledge, 1-4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.