ANNA — The No. 21-ranked North Lamar Pantherettes volleyball team won another non district road contest, this time against the Anna Coyotes.
The Pantherettes played Anna on Friday, which was a free day between pool play and bracket play games in the White Oak Tournament on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.
North Lamar started off with a close victory in the first set, but grew stronger as the match continued. The Pantherettes avenged their regional final loss to the Lady Coyotes from the softball field, sweeping Anna by a final score of 25-21, 25-19 and 25-14.
Senior leaders Macie Pointer and Kenley Coston were catalysts for North Lamar in the victory. Pointer recorded 13 kills, 5 blocks and 4 service aces, while Coston finished with 25 assists and 13 digs.
J.J. Johnson, also a senior, came up big in the win with 11 kills and 4 digs, while sophomore Emma Layton recorded 7 digs.
The Pantherettes will take the court again at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Gunter.
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
N. Lamar: 25 25 25 N/A N/A 3
Anna: 21 19 14 N/A N/A 0
Anna statistics unavailable
North Lamar kill leaders: M. Pointer, 13; J. Johnson, 11
North Lamar dig leaders: K. Coston, 13; E. Layton, 7; J. Johnson, 4
North Lamar assist leaders: K. Coston, 25
North Lamar serving aces: M. Pointer, 4
