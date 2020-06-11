By Tommy Culkin
In sports, emotions can often run high in the heat of the moment. But when emotions run high, the mark of a true sportsman is the ability to put frustration and anger behind you and show respect to opponents, teammates and officials.
To honor the athletes and coaches who demonstrated high levels of sportsmanship on the basketball court this past season, the Paris chapter of the Texas High School Basketball Officials Association has awarded the Sportsmanship Award to two local players and two coaches.
On the hardwood, the area’s referees unanimously selected Rivercrest Lady Rebel Lexi Rushing and Chisum Lady Mustang Lexie Brown as the recipients of the 2020 Sportsmanship Awards. The coaches who were honored were Honey Grove Lady Warriors coach Dustin Smith and Cooper boys basketball coach Lee Valdez.
‘Those two players stood out to us for the way they were always respectful to us during the games,” chapter president Lynn Patterson said of Rushing and Brown. “We don’t always get everything right, but the way they react to those judgement calls says a lot about their character.”
As Patterson said, local referees were not just struck by how Rushing and Brown reacted to officials, but also their opponents. On numerous occassions, the pair of players could be seen helping opposing players to their feet, congratulating opponents on hard-fought games and other signs of respect.
“They play the right way,” Patterson said. “It’s not always easy to show sportsmanship to your opponent like that.”
About Valdez and Smith, Patterson said the coaches always went out of their way to make the jobs of the referees easier.
“When you have coaches like that on the sideline, everything just runs a whole lot more smoothly,” he said.
The High School Basketball Officials Association has been giving out the sportsmanship award for several years, Patterson said, though he’s unsure of exactly how long.
During the association’s last meeting of the year, members are asked to nominate players and coaches for the awards.
All selections must be unanimously agreed upon, and any individual official can veto a nomination if they had a negative experience with the player or coach during the season, Patterson explained.
“These certainly are not the only players and coaches worthy of recognition, but these selected do exhibit the qualities of sportsmanship and conduct the game deserves,” Patterson said.
