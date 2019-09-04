The Paris Lady Wildcats volleyball team continued its winning way, defeating Class 5A Sherman in four sets by a final score of 25-21, 25-19, 23-25 and 25-12.
After taking two of three close sets, the Lady ’Cats took control in the decisive fourth set putting on a dominant performance from start to finish to walk away with the victory.
Tori Weatherford and Lilly Lewis were solid, combining for 35 assists, 8 digs and 2 kills to lead Paris, while Hannah Gibbons’ front line presence was key with 9 kills, 2 blocks and 2 digs. Grace Woodby recorded 11 kills and 9 digs, while Macey McAmis had 9 kills, 6 digs and an ace.
The Lady ’Cats will play again at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Quitman.
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Sherman: 21 19 25 12 N/A 1
Paris: 25 25 23 25 N/A 3
Sherman statistics unavailable
Paris kill leaders: G. Woodby, 11; H. Gibbons, 9; M. McAmis, 9; P. Chapman, 7; L. Lewis, 1; T. Weatherford, 1
Paris dig leaders: G. Woodby, 9; R. Bills, 7; S. Coursey, 6; L. Lewis, 6; M. McAmis, 6; P. Chapman, 2; H. Gibbons, 2; T. Weatherford, 2
Paris assist leaders: L. Lewis, 18; T. Weatherford, 17
Paris serving aces: L. Lewis, 3; M. McAmis, 1
Chisum come back falls just short at Quinlan Ford
The Chisum Lady Mustangs volleyball team came up just short on the road, falling to Quinlan Ford in five sets by a final score of 14-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-14 and 10-15.
The Lady Mustangs came back from a 2-0 hole in set count, but couldn’t close the gap in the fifth set after falling behind early.
The Lady Mustangs take the court again at 4:30 p.m. Friday at home against Anna.
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Chisum: 14 20 25 25 10 2
Q. Ford: 25 25 22 14 15 3
Quinlan Ford statistics unavailable
Chisum kill leaders: Z. England, 10; C. Prestridge, 8; L. Brown, 6; C. Miller, 5
Chisum dig leaders: L. Howard, 47; L. Brown, 27; A. Roberts, 25; K. Ball, 9; B. Dawes, 7
Chisum assist leaders: K. Ball, 17; B. Dawes, 11
Chisum serving aces: K. Ball, 2; L. Brown, 2; L. Howard, 2
