On Senior Night at Rivercrest High School, the Rebels honored their two seniors, Shane Crabtree and Devon Womack. Shane Crabtree set the gym on fire as he blazed 7 three-pointers and ended the night with 25 points and 7 rebounds. Womack punched in six points while delivering eight assists and seven rebounds. The two seniors would elevate their Rebels to a 78-56 victory over cross-county rival Detroit Eagles.
Brayden English started the game off by drawing a charge on Detroit senior Joel Hinson. This was followed quickly by a Womack over-the-back foul and Claude Scales foul. It was almost three minutes into the game before the Rebels put the first points on the board. Kody Golightly scored first for the Eagles with a circus-style drive to the goal. Bradyen English had a rebound-put back score and the Rebels were off to the r.
Rivercrest’s Chris Randolph, who had just lost his dad earlier in the day to a long battle with cancer, came off the bench and nailed a beautiful three-pointer from the corner. Both teams stood with applause in recognition of the grit and composure shown from Randolph. He would go on to have his best outing of the season canning three 3-pointers and a jump shot to finish the game in honor of his dad with 11 points.
The second stanza saw several Rebels in foul trouble. The Eagles were quick to use this to their advantage as they nailed 6-8 free shots combined with threes from Hunter Crutchfield and Golightly to pour in 18 points.
Rivercrest would not relinquish their lead though as Zachariah Lane landed a three and Damian Davidson hit a lay-up and sunk 3-4 from the charity stripe. The team entered halftime up 33-26.
Crabtree came out guns blazing in the third quarter before his home crowd. Raining down five threes during the period and helping the Rebs pull away from the Eagles for good. Crutchfield and Golightly battled back with 10 combined points joined by Claude Scales who canned a couple of jumpers.
The 4th quarter was all Rivercrest as they outscored the Eagles 22-13. Detroit’s Hinson scored 4 and Golightly had his third trey of the night, but Rivercrest’s Lane and Kamryn English answered back with 6 points each and Randolph brought the crowd to their feet with 8 points in the final minutes.
Rivercrest will be in action tonight on the road against McLeod, and then on Tuesday against Maud.
The Detroit Eagles will take the hardwood tonight at home against rival Clarksville, before traveling toing to Linden-Kildare on Tuesday.
