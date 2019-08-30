ARLINGTON — Vincent Testaverde’s first NFL pass was badly overthrown on a simple toss in the flat, and the second was intercepted.
At least the son of Vinny Testaverde could say he played in a preseason victory for the team that drafted his dad No. 1 overall in 1987.
The younger Testaverde was part of a touchdown drive after Ryan Griffin threw a scoring pass in Tampa Bay’s 17-15 win over the Dallas Cowboys in a preseason finale Thursday night.
“Fun. That’s how I would describe the whole night,” Testaverde said. “Shaky at first. I thought I bounced back. At the end of the day, we won, and I can’t complain. I’m happy.”
It was actually a matchup of two of Vinny Testaverde’s former teams. He spent his first six seasons with the Buccaneers and is still the club’s career leader in yards passing, although Jameis Winston should surpass 14,820 yards early in the season. The elder Testaverde spent one of his 21 seasons with Dallas, starting for the Cowboys in 2004.
The Cowboys pulled within two late in the fourth quarter on Jalen Guyton’s 69-yard catch and run for a touchdown from fourth-string quarterback Taryn Christion. But Christion’s 2-point conversion pass was incomplete.
Vincent Testaverde played most of the game because Tampa Bay wanted to protect Griffin as Winston’s backup after Blaine Gabbert injured a shoulder in the previous exhibition against Cleveland. His TD drive was capped by Bruce Anderson III’s 1-yard run.
The younger Testaverde, who had been at the home of the Cowboys five years ago but didn’t play for Texas Tech against Baylor, was 4 of 8 for 41 yards with a 25.5 passer rating. He transferred to Miami before finally getting a chance to play regularly at Albany last year.
