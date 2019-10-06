LEONARD — The Prairiland Patriots were looking to bounce back from a tough district-opening loss at home against Cooper, where a goal line stand by the Bulldogs sealed the deal.
Prairiland did just that in a big way.
Fueled by a huge 41-point second half and 7 total touchdowns from senior quarterback Connor Sessums, the Patriots moved to 1-1 in district and ended a three-game skid by taking down Leonard by a final score of 48-29.
“Honestly the tough loss at Cooper really struck a cord with me and the team,” Sessums said. “Knowing we competed with a top dog in the district really proved what this team can be. I bring the same intensity and competitiveness to every game. This was a very big win, and we are about to start stacking them on.”
The Patriots and Tigers entered the locker rooms deadlocked at 7-7, but Prairiland came out of the gates strong, outscoring Leonard, 20-7 in the third quarter behind three Sessums touchdowns.
Leonard was able to cut the deficit to 41-29 late in the fourth, but Sessums marched his team down the field late in the fourth and took it in himself from 16 yards out as he broke two tackles and dove for the pylon to put the dagger into the Tigers’ comeback hopes and secure the big win for the Patriots.
Sessums starred in the win as he completed 11 of his 17 pass attempts for 185 yards and 3 touchdowns, while carrying the ball 20 times for 145 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Sophomore running back Landry Morrison helped the Patriots establish good rhythm early and he finished with a strong performance, carrying the ball 24 times for 144 yards.
Sophomore wideout Brooks Morrison proved to be a reliable target with 4 catches for 91 yards and 2 touchdowns, while junior Brylee Galloway caught 3 passes for 51 yards and 1 touchdown. Senior linebacker Cade Gordon led the Patriots defense with 9 tackles and 3 tackles for a loss, while Noah Mayo, Lincoln Smith and Galloway also had 9 tackles apiece. Gavin Watson and Galloway each recorded an interception.
Prairiland looks to keep the winning momentum going at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Bells.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Prairiland: 0 7 20 21 48
Leonard: 7 0 7 15 29
Prairiland total yards: 509
Leonard total yards: 366
Prairiland passing leaders: C. Sessums, 11-for-17, 185 yards
Prairiland rushing leaders: C. Sessums, 20-145; L. Morrison, 24-144; G. Watts, 9-35
Prairiland receiving leaders: B. Morrison, 4-91; B. Galloway, 3-51; C. Michael, 2-28; E. Rolen, 2-15
