Over the years, Shelby Shelton has enjoyed great success on the softball diamond — both as a player and a coach. Now, she will use that experience to lead the Paris Junior College Lady Dragons softball team.
Originally from Hughes Springs, Shelton played collegiately, first for Howard Junior College, and later for the University of Texas at Tyler as a middle infielder.
Immediately after graduating from college, she entered the coaching field, and was named an assistant coach at Howard, her first collegiate team.
As a coach, she excelled. In four years, Shelton won the conference and regular season championships each, and she also led them to a national championship appearance.
After spending four years at Howard, she coached for a year at Louisiana Tech University, though the season was shortened by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
After the season ended, she was approached by PJC Athletic Director Bill Foy, who encouraged her to apply for the softball head coaching position.
After a few discussions with Foy and college president Pam Anglin, Shelton said she was convinced.
“I think this is a great community and a great school, and I’m looking forward to being a part of the program and school.”
As a coach, Shelton’s approach is twofold: a strong focus on recruiting and an emphasis on fundamentals.
“For me, working on fundamentals has always been a big key to success,” she said.
More than that, though, she said she wants to help players grow as people.
“I want to help my players develop not just on the field, but off it as well,” she said. “I want us to be involved in the community, helping with little league, working with charities and nonprofits; I want the people of Paris to be proud of the PJC softball team.”
