High School volleyball in the Red River Valley continues to heat up with more critical regular season games coming up as the second half of district play begins with games at 6 tonight.
Highlighting today’s action is a mega matchup between co-district leaders of Class 3A in the Prairiland Lady Patriots hosting the Commerce Lady Tigers. Both teams own a 3-1 record in league play as Commerce took down Prairiland at home in five sets earlier in the season, but fell to Mount Vernon in five sets. The Lady Patriots will rematch Commerce for sole possession of first place in the district in Pattonville.
Meanwhile, the No. 22-ranked district-leading Paris Lady Wildcats volleyball team puts its undefeated district record on the line at Pittsburg, while Rivercrest welcomes James Bowie. Detroit, who leads its district in Class 2A will play at Avery, while Clarksville hosts Sulphur Bluff. North Lamar and Chisum are both idle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.