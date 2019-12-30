The No. 18-ranked Paris Wildcats made it all the way to the championship game of the home tournament for the first time in several years, and the Wildcats faced the defending tournament champion Hot Springs Trojans of Arkansas.
The game was competitive, entertaining and high-level competition from the opening tip, but ultimately the Hot Springs Trojans did enough to fend off Paris en route to a 70-63 win to defend their crown.
Paris trailed 16-3 with 3:02 left in the first quarter, but then Paris woke up. Wildcats senior Trevon Dennis ignited his team with a tough putback layup with 2:21 left, then a powerful breakaway dunk with 2:01 left to cut the deficit to 16-7 and the crowd was fired up.
The Wildcats climbed back into the game trailing 19-12 at the end of the first quarter, then Paris cut the deficit to 24-22 with 3:30 left in the second quarter after a layup from Dennis. Hot Springs nailed a 3-pointer on its next possession, but Paris junior guard Bubba Gray scored on a driving layup with 1:57 left and sophomore post Braylon Mickens hit a layup to trim the Trojans’ lead to 27-26 with 1:03 remaining before halftime. The teams traded baskets down the stretch as Paris trailed 32-38 at the half.
“We picked it up on the defensive end, but if we hadn’t missed a lot of easy shots early, then we wouldn’t have been that far behind to start the game,” Wildcats head basketball coach Billy Mack Steed said. “We didn’t start well, but Hot Springs has a great team. I feel like we got better and played as good as we had all year in the tournament, and they (Hot Springs) are a little bit deeper than we are. We got a little more tired than they did, and it hurt us early, but I’m happy with the way our kids competed late in the game.”
Hot Springs began to pull away in the second half, building a 51-40 lead after three quarters of play, which inflated to 56-40 early in the fourth, but Paris kept fighting. The Wildcats used a late 9-1 run to cut Hot Springs’ lead down to 66-58 after another layup from Dennis with 1:40 left in regulation, but the Trojans hung on to win by seven points.
Senior guard Gavyn Hollje scored a team-high 17 points to lead Paris, while sophomore Jaelyn Lee added 16. Dennis finished with 13 points, while senior guard Trae Johnson had 6.
Despite finishing as runners up, Steed sees the positives of the experience and knows how beneficial the tournament is for his team.
“They played in the championship in Van, then in New Boston and now here in a much bigger tournament than those two,” Steed said. “It can’t do anything but help our kids down the line in playoffs and in district play — that level of competition can’t do anything but help our kids.”
The Wildcats will take their home court again at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday against Greenville, who finished third place in the Paris Holiday Basketball Tournament.
