For three quarters, Tuesday’s meeting between the Prairiland Lady Patriots and Cooper Dogettes was a close one. In the end, though, the Lady Patriots were able to put Cooper away comfortably thanks to a very strong final quarter for a 58-40 victory.
Senior guard Baylor Sessums led the way for the Lady Patriots, scoring 20 points. Abi Farmer and Hannah Ray contributed eight points apiece, with TJ Folse scoring six.
Cooper got off to a strong start, building a quick 7-0 lead in the opening minutes of the game. The Lady Patriots quickly responded, using a 7-3 run of their own to get right back in the game. At the end of the opening period, the Dogettes held a slim, 12-10 lead.
It didn’t take the Lady Patriots long to turn the tables, however. In the opening seconds of the second quarter, the 12-10 deficit turned into a 16-14 lead, thanks to buckets from Sessums and Ray.
For much of the second and third quarters, the game was one of runs. Consistently, Prairiland would use a burst of points to build a comfortable lead, and then bursts of scoring by the Dogettes would close the gap again.
“Our mental toughness has grown tremendously this year,” head coach Callie Tucker said of her team’s ability to survive the Dogettes’ run. “Our intensity level was up from everyone on the floor, from the seniors to the sophomores.”
Whenever Cooper went on a run, it was most often a big shot from Sessums that quieted the visitors and returned momentum to the Lady Patriots.
“She’s kind of been in a lull recently. She’s been getting her shots up but they just hadn’t been falling as much recently,” head coach Callie Tucker said. “It was a mental thing and I told her, ‘Your time is coming.’ She’s a shooter, she’s a scorer, she knows that and she knows that when her teammates need her she’s going to do what she needs to do to get the win.”
Going into the fourth quarter, Prairiland held a seven point lead over the Dogettes, the largest of the game up to that point. Good on-ball defense by Lady Patriot Madison Clark led to a pair of steals and quick baskets on two of Cooper’s first three possessions of the quarter, helping put the Lady Patriots ahead by 13. The Dogettes would not be within single digits for the remainder of the game.
“We began executing what we should’ve been from the get-go,” Tucker said. “Cooper’s a young team, they’re going to fight and they’re going to do great in the years to come with that group they’ve got. We stuck to our gameplan and eventually things started going and shots started falling.”
The Lady Patriots will next take the court on Friday at Commerce.
