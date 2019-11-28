Prairiland vs Chisum volleyball
Prairiland senior and All-District MVP Baylor Sessums (11) serves the ball during a previous district match at Chisum High School between the Lady Patriots and Lady Mustangs.

 File / The Paris News

All-District 13-3A Volleyball Awards 2019

Co-Most Valuable Players: Bailey Thomas, sr., Mt. Vernon; Baylor Sessums, sr., Prairiland

Co-Offensive Player: T.J. Folse, jr., Prairiland; Allie Wittkopf, sr., Commerce

Co-Defensive Player: Mya Wilson, sr., Commerce; Paige Grissom, sr., Chapel Hill

Co-Setter:  Landry Davidson, sr., Commerce;  Madison Clark, sr., Prairiland

Blocker:  Reese Parris, jr., Prairiland 

Server: Audrey Gray, sr., Prairiland

Newcomer of the Year:  Chloe Prestridge, jr., Chisum

Coach of the Year: Emily Vanderburg, Prairiland

 

1st Team All-District

Trynity Chapman — sr. — Prairiland

Brook Tuck — sr. — Prairiland

Savannah Shaw — sr. — Commerce

Camdyn Shaw — sr. — Commerce

Tyraven Linwood — sr. — Mt Vernon

Beth Kellum — sr. — Mt Vernon

Kelsea Ball — soph. — Chisum

Landry Howard — soph. —Chisum

Jaycey McElveen — sr. — Chapel Hill

Nadia Hooks — jr. — Chapel Hill

2nd Team All-District

Abi Farmer — soph. — Prairiland

Breann Mulcahy — sr. — Commerce

Cailynn Beane — sr. — Commerce

Emma Dobbs — soph. — Commerce

Bailey Abell — soph. — Mt. Vernon

Ali Sharp — sr. — Mt. Vernon

Lexie Brown — sr. — Chisum

Chloe Mill — sr. — Chisum

Bailee Dawes — sr. — Chisum

Katie Hernandez — sr. — Chapel Hill

Sarah Hall — jr. — Chapel Hill

Honorable Mention 

Prairiland: Ali Sessums

Commerce: Payton Miller, Meme Wilson

Mt. Vernon:  Madalyn Wardrup

Chisum: Zoe England, Emmy Williams

Chapel Hill: N/A 

Academic All-District

Prairiland: Brook Tuck, Baylor Sessums, Reese Parris, Audrey Gary, T.J. Folse, Trynity Chapman, Abi Farmer and Madison Clark.

Chisum: Kelsea Ball, Zoe England, Kaci Williams, Lexie Brown, Bailee Dawes and Ally Moffitt.

Commerce: Cailynn Beane, Landry Davidson, Breann Mulcahy, Camdyn Shaw, Savannah Shaw, Mya Wilson, Allie Wittkopf, Emma Dobbs, Payton Miller, and Meme Wilson.

Mt. Vernon: Lauren Newsome, Bailey Thomas, Madalyn Wardrup, Lauryn Dunlap, Brook Smith, Bailey Abell and Aliandra Minoletti.

Chapel Hill: Rylee Hutchings, Jacey McElveen, Maya Daniel, Sarah French, Paige Grissom, Nadia Hooks, Faith Hampton, Katia Hernandez and Brelee Morgan.

