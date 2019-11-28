All-District 13-3A Volleyball Awards 2019
Co-Most Valuable Players: Bailey Thomas, sr., Mt. Vernon; Baylor Sessums, sr., Prairiland
Co-Offensive Player: T.J. Folse, jr., Prairiland; Allie Wittkopf, sr., Commerce
Co-Defensive Player: Mya Wilson, sr., Commerce; Paige Grissom, sr., Chapel Hill
Co-Setter: Landry Davidson, sr., Commerce; Madison Clark, sr., Prairiland
Blocker: Reese Parris, jr., Prairiland
Server: Audrey Gray, sr., Prairiland
Newcomer of the Year: Chloe Prestridge, jr., Chisum
Coach of the Year: Emily Vanderburg, Prairiland
1st Team All-District
Trynity Chapman — sr. — Prairiland
Brook Tuck — sr. — Prairiland
Savannah Shaw — sr. — Commerce
Camdyn Shaw — sr. — Commerce
Tyraven Linwood — sr. — Mt Vernon
Beth Kellum — sr. — Mt Vernon
Kelsea Ball — soph. — Chisum
Landry Howard — soph. —Chisum
Jaycey McElveen — sr. — Chapel Hill
Nadia Hooks — jr. — Chapel Hill
2nd Team All-District
Abi Farmer — soph. — Prairiland
Breann Mulcahy — sr. — Commerce
Cailynn Beane — sr. — Commerce
Emma Dobbs — soph. — Commerce
Bailey Abell — soph. — Mt. Vernon
Ali Sharp — sr. — Mt. Vernon
Lexie Brown — sr. — Chisum
Chloe Mill — sr. — Chisum
Bailee Dawes — sr. — Chisum
Katie Hernandez — sr. — Chapel Hill
Sarah Hall — jr. — Chapel Hill
Honorable Mention
Prairiland: Ali Sessums
Commerce: Payton Miller, Meme Wilson
Mt. Vernon: Madalyn Wardrup
Chisum: Zoe England, Emmy Williams
Chapel Hill: N/A
Academic All-District
Prairiland: Brook Tuck, Baylor Sessums, Reese Parris, Audrey Gary, T.J. Folse, Trynity Chapman, Abi Farmer and Madison Clark.
Chisum: Kelsea Ball, Zoe England, Kaci Williams, Lexie Brown, Bailee Dawes and Ally Moffitt.
Commerce: Cailynn Beane, Landry Davidson, Breann Mulcahy, Camdyn Shaw, Savannah Shaw, Mya Wilson, Allie Wittkopf, Emma Dobbs, Payton Miller, and Meme Wilson.
Mt. Vernon: Lauren Newsome, Bailey Thomas, Madalyn Wardrup, Lauryn Dunlap, Brook Smith, Bailey Abell and Aliandra Minoletti.
Chapel Hill: Rylee Hutchings, Jacey McElveen, Maya Daniel, Sarah French, Paige Grissom, Nadia Hooks, Faith Hampton, Katia Hernandez and Brelee Morgan.
