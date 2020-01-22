After suffering a four-point District 15-AA loss at McLeod last Friday, defense turned out to be the name of the game for the Clarksville Blue Tigers when the team traveled to Maud on Tuesday night.
It was all out hustle for the quicker and faster Tigers, as Coach Willie Coulter’s troops rebounded from the loss in a big way. Clarksville limited the host Cardinals to single digit scoring in all four quarters, and Maud canned just 8 total points in the second half, as the Blue Tigers improved their league record to 4-1 with an overpowering 59-23 win.
Coulter’s team fell behind 5-3 with 6:33 remaining in the first period, but Jalen Scott scored off a Quay Scales steal to tie the game at 5-all, and Michael Moore added a bucket off a Tra’Derrian Rose steal, then Scales hammered in a three pointer to give the Tigers a 10-5 advantage with 4:28 remaining in the first period. Clarksville, which ended the period leading 16-7 would never look back as the team cruised to victory.
The Tigers made eight 3-point field goals in the game, with Daquavian Griffin, Scott and Moore nailing two each, while Scales buried one, as did reserve guard Jaden Dotson. Clarksville only attempted six free throws in the game, and connected on five. Nine players scored in the game for the Tigers, with Scott and Scales leading the way with 18 and 11 points respectively.
The Tigers applied suffocating defensive pressure in the game that forced Maud into committing an alarming number of turnovers, several of which led to Clarksville transition points.
Scott would score the first four points of the second quarter, extending the Blue Tigers advantage to 20-7 with 6:02 left in the opening half. It was in the second that Scott canned 11 of his total points. With time winding down in the second frame, Rose was true with a put back handing Clarksville a 36-15 halftime lead.
Clarksville proved to be relentless on the boards throughout the game, as Coulter’s group continued to pull down offensive and defensive rebounds, following missed shot opportunities. The Tigers lead was 50-19 when the teams moved to the fourth quarter.
With Coach Coulter removing his starters in the fourth, the Tigers added three field goals in the final period, all arriving on three point field goals, with Griffin drilling in two, and Dotson adding the final points of the game with :55 left.
For the Cardinals, only three players scored for the team through four quarters of action, with none of the players scoring in double figures. However, Maud did have a pair of three point field goals.
Clarksville will return home on Friday night to face the James Bowie Pirates in their first round district finale.
