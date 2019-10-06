The North Lamar Panthers were already facing a tough task Friday night as the Celina Bobcats were in town. Take away a couple of starting linemen, and the task gets even harder.
That’s what happened to the Panthers, though, as they went into district game number two. North Lamar, feeling like they let the first district game slip through their fingers, never really got going in a 58–6 loss at home.
On the fourth play of the game, the Bobcats got on the board with a safety. A little more than a minute later, Celina was on the board again. The momentum stayed in Celina’s favor the rest of the night as the Bobcats started seven of their first half drives on the North Lamar side of the 50 yard line.
North Lamar’s defense did come up with a couple of huge turnovers in the second quarter. Britton Lassiter and Tyler Nottingham each intercepted a pass in the end zone to stop Celina from scoring.
Offensively, the Panthers got on the board in the fourth quarter thanks to a 72-yard touchdown pass play from Kobey Emeyabbi to Seth Parker. The two hooked up on a screen play in the first half that went for 15 yards.
Andy Kirk led the team in rushing with 30 yards. Seth Parker finished with 18 on the ground. North Lamar will have to regroup as they travel to face Argyle at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Celina: 23 21 7 7 58
N. Lamar: 0 0 0 6 6
Celina total yards: 484
North Lamar total yards: 142
North Lamar passing leaders: K. Emeyabbi, 2-for-6, 89 yards
North Lamar rushing leaders: A. Kirk, 9-31; S. Parker, 6-21; K. Emeyabbi, 6-10; T. Smith, 7-9; C. Clark, 2-6
North Lamar receiving leaders: S. Parker, 2-89
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.