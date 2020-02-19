Through the first quarter of play, the North Lamar Panthers only trailed by two to District Champion Paris High. With two minutes left to go in the second quarter it was a six point game at 25–19. That’s as close as it would get, though, as Paris won 64–40 over the home team.
At the 25–19 point of the game Paris’ Trevon Dennis took over as he had three straight tomahawk dunks for six points to end the half.
“We try to keep our guys focused,” Paris Head Coach Billy Mack Steed said after the game. “[In the first quarter] We weren’t quite as intense as we needed to be. I thought North Lamar was intense. They played a really good quarter….we picked up our level of play in the second quarter.”
It all started with Dennis and his intensity on both ends of the court. Besides the three dunks in the quarter, he also contributed with a couple of blocked shots on the defensive side of the ball.
“Trevon picked up his level of intensity, and it picked up the whole team,” Steed said. “When he starts playing like that, he gives us a lift. He’s a great player and the second quarter he played the way he’s capable of playing.”
Dennis had eight points in that second quarter, including the final six of the half. Between the end of the first quarter and the end of the third quarter, Paris outscored North Lamar 44–12 to take a commanding lead. The Panthers outscored Paris 17–9 in the final frame. James Odie scored five of his team leading 10 points in the final quarter for North Lamar.
Odie was the only Panther who finished in double digit scoring. Jaelyn Lee joined Trevon Dennis in double digit scoring for the Wildcats. Dennis finished with 18 points while Lee had 13 points. Other scoring for Paris includes Braylon Mickens with eight points. Jameon Mitchell added seven. Trae Johnson with six, Gavyn Hollje five and Jeremarious Morgan with three. Garrious Savage, Benjamin Lassiter and Dearies Dudley each had two points.
Besides Odie’s 10 points, North Lamar got seven points from Jackson Nottingham and Addison Clark. JD Williams finished with six points. Julian Castillo and Christian Scott each had three points. Corrion Jeffrey and Jadon Hay each had two.
Paris finishes district undefeated and District champions. They will have a warm-up game Friday night against Carthage.
“We’ve gotten a lot better in the last three to four weeks,” Steed said about his team going into the playoffs. North Lamar finishes district 1–7 and tied with Pittsburg for the final playoff spot in district 15–4A. Those two teams will battle for the third time on Friday night at Rivercrest to determine who represents the district as the fourth seed in the playoffs. The two teams split their first two meetings with each team winning at home.
