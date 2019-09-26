The Chisum Lady Mustangs won their final tune up before district play at Pittsburg on Tuesday night in straight sets. Chisum won by a final score of 25-22, 25-18 and 25-17.
Chloe Prestridge led the charge with 9 kills, 6 blocks and 1 ace, while Lexie Brown added 5 kills, 20 digs and 1 block. Bailee Dawes contributed with 14 assists and 6 digs, while Kelsea Ball totaled 8 assists, 1 kill and 4 aces.
Landrey Howard dug up 17 Pittsburg kill attempts, while Chloe Miller recorded 6 kills and 1 block. Emmy Williams chipped in with 4 kills.
The Lady Mustangs will begin district play at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mt. Vernon.
