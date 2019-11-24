FORNEY — Since the 2012 season, the No. 18-ranked Honey Grove Warriors have not played in an area round football game. For the first time in seven years, the Warriors took the field in a chilly and windy second-round matchup against the No. 20-ranked Crawford Pirates.
Crawford scored in bunches early and often, and ultimately Honey Grove’s come back attempt fell just short in a 28-18 loss at Forney High School.
Honey Grove (10-2, 3-1) threw several different looks at and adjusted well against Crawford (9-3, 4-1) throughout the contest, but the Pirates managed to keep the Warriors at bay late.
“We tried some different things, but they had an answer for everything we tried,” Honey Grove head football coach Glen Schuelke said. “We finally stopped them in the third quarter, but we knew it was going to happen. We just knew we had to keep scoring.”
Crawford scored a touchdown on each of its four first-half possessions, including 14-point outbursts in both the first and second quarters. All of the Pirates’ first-half scores came with their ground game. Warriors star senior Trel Pruitt responded to Crawford’s first score — a 49-yard touchdown run on a 4th-and-2 play with 9:57 left in the first quarter — with a 53-yard scoring run of his own with 7:05 remaining in the opening quarter. The Warriors failed on their 2-point conversion attempt, but trimmed the deficit to 7-6.
The Pirates came right back with a 30-yard touchdown run on a reverse with 3:33 left in the same quarter that was nearly blown up by linebacker Ben Patrick, but Crawford’s lead grew to 14-6. Honey Grove was forced into a likely punt on in a fourth-down situation on its ensuing offensive possession, but Pruitt caught the Pirates’ defense off guard as he took the snap on a fake punt play. Pruitt sprinted down field, danced down the sideline and maneuvered around numerous Crawford defenders all the way to the Crawford 19 yard line. The officials said Pruitt stepped out of bounds at the Crawford 19 on a close play that would have resulted in a touchdown, which Schuelke believes was a key moment in the contest.
“When we faked the punt, I’m going to have to watch the tape to see where he (Pruitt) stepped out, but that was crucial,” Schuelke said. “If we would have scored there and tied it up, it would have been a totally different ball game. We didn’t, and it just kind of snowballed on us right before the half.”
The play was pivotal because the Warriors were ultimately forced into a 4th-and-3 at the Crawford 15, which resulted in an incomplete pass and a turnover on downs with Honey Grove trailing 21-6. Crawford quarterback Austin Merenda scored the Pirates’ two touchdowns in the second quarter on short runs to the end zone. The last one came with 53 ticks left before intermission on a 14-yard scamper to extend the lead to 28-6, which held up as the halftime score.
The Warriors made quality adjustments at halftime, and Honey Grove dominated the third quarter with a 12-0 scoring advantage to get back into the game.
“We just ran straight at them,” Schuelke said. “They have a lot of good quickness and athletes on defense, but we finally just said we need to run straight at them and see if Trel (Pruitt) could pop one — and he did. We caught them on a trick play on fourth down, and its 28-18.”
Honey Grove received the ball to start the third quarter and came out of the gates strong. Pruitt took the handoff and blazed through the teeth and past the deeper layers of the Crawford defense behind great blocking from his offensive linemen for a 67-yard touchdown run with 11:03 remaining in the third quarter. The 2-point conversion was no good, but Honey Grove kicked off with more momentum building for the Orange and White.
The Warriors defense stood strong on Crawford’s first offensive possession of the second half. Senior linebacker Kenny Campbell recorded a tackle for a loss, he was in on a sack and the Warriors broke up a pass on 3rd-and-long to force the Pirates’ first punt of the game. Honey Grove took over at its own 25 with 5:43 left in the third, and the Warriors got fancy in cutting into the Crawford lead.
The Warriors used a healthy mix off Pruitt runs and passes from senior quarterback Hayden Stroud to 6-foot-2 senior wideout Colby Connelly to put Honey Grove in the red zone. The Warriors faced fourth down from the Crawford 16.
Warriors junior Andrew Campbell took the snap and pitched the ball back to Pruitt, who then flipped it to Stroud who was coming around from the opposite end on a reverse. During this time, Andrew Campbell sprinted towards the end zone and found himself wide open for Stroud to complete the 16-yard touchdown pass with 1:53 left in the third quarter.
Pruitt took the handoff and stretched for — and seemingly made contact with — the pylon on the 2-point conversion, but it was called no good, so the deficit remained at 10 points.
Crawford chewed up the rest of the third-quarter clock and nearly half of the fourth-quarter game clock with a long, bruising drive. However, Honey Grove’s defense dug its heels in.
The Warriors forced Crawford into 4th-and-8 from the Honey Grove 14. Merenda dropped back and tried to complete a pass to the end zone to one of his receivers, but with Stroud defending, the pass fell incomplete. Honey Grove still had life with 6:32 remaining in regulation.
However, on the first play of Honey Grove’s ensuing drive, Stroud dropped back and found senior Keaton Thompson open on a seam route down the middle of the field, but Crawford safety Dustin Ivy made a great play on the ball.
The Pirates safety picked off Stroud and returned the ball to the Warriors 13 with 6:23 remaining. Crawford punched it in a few plays later on a short, dagger touchdown run to extend the lead to 35-18 with 5:31 left.
“We ran a play later and Keaton (Thompson) was open, but the backside safety number two (Dustin Ivy) made a great play,” Schuelke said. “He just made a great play on the ball.”
Honey Grove turned the ball over on downs on their next drive, and Crawford was able to run the clock out for the win and a trip to the regional semifinals.
Pruitt led the Warriors offense with 18 carries for 244 yards and 2 touchdowns, while 67 total offensive yards, including the 16-yard scoring strike to Andrew Campbell. Connelly had 2 receptions for 21 yards.
Braley led the Warriors defense with 13 tackles and 0.5 sacks, while Andrew Campbell had 10 tackles. Stroud added 8 stops, while senior Jake Caffee recorded 7 takedowns. Senior defensive tackle Chandler Williams compiled 6 tackles and 1 tackle for a loss.
Despite falling in two of their last three games, the Warriors achieved a 10-win season and at least a share of the district title for the first time since 2012. Schuelke said he is pleased with the way his team improved over the season, and is excited to see what next year holds.
“We’ve played well. I don’t want to say we overachieved, but I think as the year went we got a lot better,” Schuelke said. “We had some good skill kids, but our linemen did a good job mostly as first-year starters. I knew we had some skill kids that could do some things, but I thought our linemen improved as the year went on. Maybe next year we will continue, we just have to wait and see. We lost some good kids, but we have some good kids coming.”
Honey Grove’s season comes to a close, while Crawford moves on to face the No. 22-ranked Valley View Eagles in the regional semifinals. Valley View defeated Honey Grove last year in the bi-district round.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Honey Grove: 6 0 12 0 18
Crawford: 14 14 0 7 35
Honey Grove total yards: 321
Crawford total yards: N/A
Honey Grove passing leaders: H. Stroud, 4-for-8, 35 yards
Honey Grove rushing leaders: T. Pruitt, 18-244; H. Stroud, 10-32; J. Caffee, 2-7; A. Campbell, 1-3
Honey Grove receiving leaders: C. Connelly, 2-21; A. Campbell, 1-16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.