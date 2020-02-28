Trent Smith was dominant on the pitcher’s mound Thursday, as he threw a no-hitter to lead the North Lamar Panthers baseball team to a 5-0 victory over the Winnsboro Raiders.
Smith was impeccable, striking out 13 batters in six innings, and was one walk away from a perfect game.
North Lamar got on the scoreboard in the second inning. Smith was walked to start the inning, and then moved into scoring position during the next at-bat when he stole second base. Then, with one out, Reese Mobley smacked a single into the outfield, scoring Smith.
The Panthers extended their lead in the next inning, when Chance Thornton got on base by a walk, and then was driven home thanks to a Cade Conway hit.
The team tacked on two more runs in the fifth inning, when Thornton and Conway each managed to score on a passed ball. The final run of the game came in the top of the sixth, when Jaxon Noble was also able to score on a passed ball.
The Panther offense was led by Conway, who batted 2-3 with a run and an RBI. Mobley, Seth Parker, and Tripp Thoms also had hits for the Panthers.
