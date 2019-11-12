ROYSE CITY — The No. 22-ranked Paris Lady Wildcats volleyball team looked poised to advance to the third round of postseason play after claiming victory in the first two sets against the Van Lady Vandals.
Paris was especially dominant in the second set, and needed to win just one more set in the next three to punch its ticket to the regional quarterfinals.
However, the Lady Vandals got red hot in the next three sets, turning it on when they needed to the most. Paris ultimately fell to Van in a hard-fought area round match in 5 sets by a final score of 25-19, 25-9, 15-25, 20-25 and 9-15.
“We came out and wanted it in the first two games, and we weren’t going to let anyone stop us,” Lady ’Cats head volleyball coach Ashley Green said. “In the third game, we got comfortable. We relaxed and weren’t able to adjust to our mistakes. After the second game, Van made adjustments and started blocking better and picking up our hits and turned around the game for them. We had a hard time scoring after that.”
Paris hung close with Van in the early parts of the third set. An ace from senior Riley Bills tied the score at 13-13, but the Lady Vandals took a 17-13 lead on a 4-0 run. Paris called a timeout to regroup, but Van increased its lead to 20-14. A kill from sophomore Presli Chapman cut the deficit to 20-15, but that was as close as Paris got. The Lady Vandals scored the next five to win the set.
The Lady ’Cats came out with more confidence in the fourth set taking an early 10-4 lead, which forced Van to call a timeout. Van began to crawl back into the match, trimming the deficit to 11-10. After that, Paris used a 5-0 run capped off by a kill from sophomore Macey McAmis on a free ball to put the score at 16-10. Van called timeout with its season essentially on the line.
The Lady Vandals responded in a big way as they used a 6-0 run to tie the set at 16-all. Paris called timeout, but could not stop Van’s momentum. The Lady Vandals scored 5 of the next 6 points to take a 21-17 lead. A kill from senior Grace Woodby cut the deficit to 21-19, and after two points from Van, a serve in the net made it 23-20. However, Van scored the next two to take the fourth set and mostly controlled the fifth set to win the match.
Woodby led Paris with 14 kills, 4 aces and 3 digs, while McAmis added 9 kills, 1 ace and 1 dig. Hannah Gibbons recorded 8 kills and 2 blocks, while Tori Weatherford added 15 assists and 2 kills. Lilly Lewis compiled 3 kills, 8 assists and 1 ace, while Bills had 6 digs and 1 ace. Chapman had 6 kills and 5 blocks, and Skylar Coursey finished with a pair of digs.
The Lady ’Cats finish their year with plenty of historic accomplishments, and are proud of the season they put forth.
“My first year as a head coach I couldn’t have asked for a better team,” Green said. “Everyday these girls worked hard on and off the court. They were bought in from the very beginning and wanted something different for themselves. I had four great leaders this year and they were able to bring everyone together. Every game we wanted to keep raising the standard, set goals for ourselves and we did it. We had our challenges, but every time we had to face adversity it made us better as a team and we were able to bounce back from it even stronger than we were before.
“We won our first tournament, we beat North Lamar twice in a season, we won more games then Paris has in awhile and we became bi-district champions. It was definitely our year, and I’m so proud of every single one of them.”
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Paris: 25 25 15 20 9 2
Henderson: 19 9 25 25 15 3
Paris kill leaders: G. Woodby, 14; M. McAmis, 9; H. Gibbons, 8; P. Chapman, 6; L. Lewis, 3; T. Weatherford, 2
Paris dig leaders: R. Bills, 6; G. Woodby, 3; S. Coursey, 2
Paris assist leaders: T. Weatherford, 15; L. Lewis, 8
Paris blocks: P. Chapman, 5; H. Gibbons, 2; M. McAmis, 1; T. Weatherford, 1; G. Woodby, 1
Paris service aces: G. Woodby, 4; H. Gibbons, 1; L. Lewis, 1; M. McAmis, 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.