For the second week in a row, the North Lamar Panthers’ defense played outstanding football. If you only went off the score, you would never know this. Crandall walked away with a 27-6 victory, but the game was a lot closer than this indicates.
Heading into the fourth quarter, Crandall held a 7-6 lead over the hometown Panthers. North Lamar got on the board first with a 65-yard touchdown run from Trenton Smith with just under nine minutes to play in the first half. A two-point conversion attempt was no good.
Crandall answered with a touchdown of their own 23 seconds before halftime. The extra point made the score 7-6 at the break.
The score remained this way until the fourth quarter, when Crandall scored 20 points in a three-minute span. With about nine minutes to play in the game, the Pirates scored to make it 14-6.
On the ensuing kickoff, during the return, the ball was jarred from Ta’Dray Wilson’s hands. The ball landed in the arms of a Pirate, who ran it back 21 yards for the touchdown.
On the next series for North Lamar, the offense was forced to punt after going three-and-out. During the punt, the ball fell through the hands of the punter, giving the ball to Crandall at the 4 yard line.
One play later and Crandall found the end zone again to give them the 27-6 lead. North Lamar’s defense did its part once again. The Panthers stopped Crandall twice on fourth down plays. On another drive, North Lamar’s defense faced a second down and goal at the 5 and did not give up any points as Crandall was forced to try a 36-yard field goal.
“The defense played phenomenal,” head coach Aaron Emeyabbi said after the game. “Thomas Cooper and his defensive staff are doing a phenomenal job. They do their homework and the kids come out excited to play. They were the most exciting unit out on the field tonight.”
The North Lamar defense got its first takeaway of the season as well. On the first offensive series for Crandall, Britton Lassiter intercepted a pass at the North Lamar 9 yard line.
The Panthers play again at 7:30 p.m Friday as they travel to Jefferson in their final pre-district game of the season. The Panthers will open up district the following Friday in Anna.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Crandall: 0 7 0 20 27
N. Lamar: 0 6 0 0 6
Crandall total yards: 364
North Lamar total yards: 216
North Lamar passing leaders: K. Emeyabbi, 1-for-5, 13 yards
North Lamar rushing leaders: T. Smith, 8-98; K. Emeyabbi, 6-61; A. Kirk, 13-59; T. Wilson, 5-11
North Lamar receiving leaders: T. Wilson, 1-13
