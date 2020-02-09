DETROIT — With the Clarksville Blue Tigers home showdown game looming around the corner against first place McLeod on Tuesday night, coach Willie Coulter returned to the Clarksville bench after a brief illness, as his team faced off against the neighboring Detroit Eagles on Friday night. The Tigers didn’t get caught looking past Detroit, as Coulter’s troops raced off to a fast start, then sizzled to a punishing 82-30 win over first year head coach Da’on Savage’s team.
Clarksville remained one game behind McLeod as the Tigers own an 8-1 district record with three games remaining on their regular season schedule.
It was definitely one of the strongest performances of the year for the Tigers who overpowered the Eagles with a 31-point first quarter. Tra’Derrian Rose canned 13 of his 20 total points in the opening frame, as the Blue Tigers jumped out on top 28-3 before ending the first already in control of the game with a commanding 31-6 advantage. Seven players scored in the first half for the Tigers as the lead grew to an astonishing 60-21 margin at the intermission.
Clarksville scored often off the break, and controlled the boards throughout the game. And during the third quarter the teams would move to a running game clock as all members of the Blue Tigers team in uniform received generous playing time during the contest.
Detroit was without one of the leading scorers on the team, Hunter Crutchfield, but Clarksville was without both Daquavian Griffin and Neo Scales. A six-point third quarter from R.J. Owens helped Clarksville glide to the final period leading 76-24.
Clarksville senior guard Jalen Scott had another outstanding performance as he knocked down four 3-point field goals, and led all scorers with 24 points. Owens, a junior, added 13 impressive points, while senior point guard Quay Scales produced another steady performance, while canning 10 points.
Rose fired up the crowd with a pair of electrifying slam dunks, including one on an alley oops pass from Quay Scales. Kody Golightly was the top gun for the Eagles as his 16 points accounted for over half of the Eagles total for the game. Carson Kegan reached double figures for Detroit with 10 points, including a pair of 3-point field goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.