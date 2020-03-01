North Lamar Logo

The North Lamar girls soccer team bested Pleasant Grove 6-2 on Tuesday.

Ashley Trenchard led the way for North Lamar with three goals. Jaycie Proctor scored two, and Colleen Dawson scored as well. Macie Pointer had three asists and Madison Walters and Makayla Winston each had an assist.

“We played very well together and we stayed focused on the plan, even when PG tried to get us out of the plan,” coach Michael Pointer said.

Tommy Culkin is a staff writer for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

