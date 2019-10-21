BOGATA — In the Rivercrest Rebels’ district opener, the Rebel Nation packed the bleachers. Rivercrest came in touting a perfect record of 6-0 looking to avenge their loss to Wolfe City in 2018. Unfortunately, the “bye-week blues” proved to be a real thing as Coach Lance Connot’s team suffered their first loss 34-20 at the hands of the Wolfe City Wolves.
Rivercrest received the opening kick-off and moved the chains with a first down from running back Shamar Whaley. Another first down by quarterback Devon Womack and a pitch to Bradyn English got the Rebels into Wolf territory; however, the Wolfe City defense tightened their line and held on a fourth down to get possession of the ball.
The Wolves’ quarterback, Amarian Jones, used his legs to get some good yards, but a broken up pass by Rebel Brody Moyer helped put Womack and company back on the field.
The Wolf pack defensive strategy seemed to be “send everybody” as they clogged up the middle of the field and hindered ball movement for the Rebels. An overthrown pass from Womack, intended for Bradyn English, ended the first quarter with a score of 0-0.
Wolfe City’s Jones blasted through the line with good help from Wilson, but a sack from Cole Carson rocked the Wolves back behind the line of scrimmage. A fumbled snap and a scramble for the ball led to Jones recovering it and finding a wide-open receiver downfield who ran in for the first score, making it 8-0.
Womack returned with his troops to answer the Wolves’ score. He broke through the line of scrimmage and got loose in the mid-field but a hard hit caused a fumble that was recovered by Wolfe City. Jones and his Wolves capitalized on the turn-over and found the endzone again to make it 14-0. The Rebels knew they had to answer back before the half ended. A 30-yard bomb from Womack to English combined with unsportsmanlike conduct against the Wolves put the Rebs in the red zone. Womack toted the ball several times including a flight over the line of scrimmage to score for the Rebels and make it 14-6 to end the half.
Wolfe City received the kick-off to open the second-half and found a seam up the middle wide open as they raced to the endzone for another score. Momentum shifted with this dagger to the heart of the Rebel Nation as the Wolves went up 22-6.
Hard running from Womack and Whaley and another unsportsmanlike against the Wolves, led the Rebels to paydirt and a score of 22-14. Rivercrest’s defense got a 3 and out after struggling all night to contain the quick-footed Jones. The Rivercrest offensive line started getting some holes to open up and Whaley and Womack brought a 1-2 punch down the field. Whaley hustled around the corner to score and make it 22-20.
Another sack by the Rebels’ d-lineman Carson, had the Wolves rocked back on their haunches. However, a trick play led to a half-back pass that garnered another touchdown for Wolfe City. Rivercrest had a good kick-off return by Atlee Roberts to mid-field.
However, a muffed snap led to the Rebels’ second turnover of the night. The Wolves’ Mo Russell muscled his way down the field to get a “seal the deal” first down. Jones and Wilson helped get the Wolves their final score in the last minute of the game.
Rivercrest got a shot at the endzone and a pass interference call on Jones as he was trying to cover Zachariah Lane led Rivercrest into Wolves territory. A few missed connections and overthrown balls brought the final nail in the Rebels’ coffin as Wolfe City closed the book on Rivercrest at 34-20.
“After reviewing the film everything, we saw what can be fixed. Wolfe City played their best football this week, and credit to them for that. We look forward to getting back to work this week and working towards our goals. Everything we want to achieve is still right in front of us,” Coach Connot said.
Rivercrest will travel to Boles next week for a 7:30 p.m. kick-off, while Wolfe City has a bye.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Wolfe City: 0 14 8 12 34
Rivercrest: 0 6 8 6 20
Wolfe City total yards: 233
Rivercrest total yards: 239
Rivercrest passing leaders: D. Womack, 6-for-13, 62
Rivercrest rushing leaders: D. Womack, 25-136; S. Whaley, 10-17; S. Crabtree, 1-0
Rivercrest receiving leaders: B. English, 2-31; S. Whaley, 1-8; S. Crabtree, 1-8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.