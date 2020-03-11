After the first inning last night, fans watching the North Lamar vs. Caddo Mills baseball game probably thought they were going to be in for a high scoring game.
The 1–1 game after the first inning turned into anything but a high scoring affair as North Lamar knocked off Caddo Mills 2–1 with a walk-off double.
Both teams scored their first inning run with two outs.
Caddo Mills struck first with a pair of two-out doubles to go up 1–0. In the bottom of the inning, Cade Conway doubled after the first two batters struck out. Trent Smith drove in Conway with a single to left field.
“We really earned that run,” head coach Bric Steed said after the game. “We came up with a couple of big hits. We got a double and a single with two outs. I was impressed with the middle of the order coming up and doing their job.”
The next five innings became a pitching duel. Caddo Mills only managed four more hits while the Panthers had six more. Caddo Mills pitchers struck out eight Panther batters while starter Luke Parsons and reliever Mason Ingram struck out 12 batters. Parsons finished the game with 10 strikeouts. Every Caddo Mills batter struck out during the game.
“[Caddo Mills] played really well. We played really well. It was just a great baseball game,” Steed said after the game. “[Parsons] started cruising. He got into a rhythm, was pounding the strike zone, getting strikeouts and we were making plays behind him.”
Both teams battled back and forth until the seventh inning.
Caddo Mills got a runner on in the top of the inning but stranded him at first base.
In the bottom of the inning, with one out, Cody Ausmus hit by a pitch. It was the first hit batter all night. After taking the ball between the shoulder blades, Ausmus found himself at second on a wild pitch.
With one out and a runner on second base, Chance Thornton took a 2–0 pitch and parked it over the head of the right fielder for a game-winning double.
As Ausmus rounded third base, his teammates ran out of the dugout to mob him at home plate.
“Chance is swinging a hot bat right now,” Steed continued. “I knew if we could get the lead off guy on, we would have a really good chance with him and [Cade] Conway and [Trent] Smith coming up. I felt like we had a chance to walk this thing off.”
The Panthers finished with eight hits on the night. Chance Thornton and Cade Conway each had a pair of hits while Trent Smith, Seth Parker, Luke Parsons and Mason Stephens each had one. Besides Thornton’s double, Parker and Conway each had a double in the game. Conway also had a pair of stolen bases.
On the mound, Parsons went six innings and gave up one earned run on five hits. He struck out 10 batters. Mason Ingram pitched the seventh inning and gave up one hit while striking out a pair.
