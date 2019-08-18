Coming off a close loss to Prairiland at home, the Paris Lady Wildcats volleyball team rebounded nicely. The Lady ’Cats defeated Class 5A Texas High in straight sets by a final score of 28-26, 25-19 and 25-14.
After escaping with a narrow victory in a competitive first set, the Lady ’Cats were warmed up and played sharper. Paris controlled the second set and played dominantly in the final set to close the deal and move to 6-3 on the season.
Dynamic sophomore Macey McAmis led the way with 13 kills, 2 digs and 3 aces, while senior captain Grace Woodby had 7 kills, 3 digs and 3 aces. Hannah Gibbons, a junior middle blocker, recorded 7 kills and 1 ace, while Tori Weatherford finished with 1 kill and 18 assists.
Skylar Coursey and Riley Bills shored up the back row defense with 3 digs apiece, while sophomore setter Lilly Lewis registered 3 kills and 15 assists. Presli Chapman had an impact in the front line with 3 kills to go with 1 dig.
Paris will take the court again at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Chapel Hill.
Lady Mustangs handle Pittsburg in 3 sets
The Chisum Lady Mustangs also played a non-district match at home Friday night. The Lady Mustangs, who finished second place in their pool at the North Hopkins Tournament, played strong at home against Pittsburg before gearing up for a championship bracket run and an opening match date with Class 4A power Farmersville. Chisum swept the Lady Pirates by a final score of 25-20, 25-13 and 25-20.
After winning a competitive first set against a big Pittsburg team, the Lady Mustangs clicked well in the second set. Chisum fired on all cylinders winning the second set by an impressive 12-point margin. After taking control of the third set, Pittsburg challenged Chisum, but the home team powered through to seal the deal with another 25-20 win to close out the match.
Kelsea Ball played well for Chisum, finishing with 20 assists, 6 dig and 2 aces, while senior outside hitter Lexie Brown recorded 7 kills, 6 digs and 7 assists. Chloe Prestridge played well on the front line with 5 kills and 1 block, while Chloe Miller tallied 3 kills and 2 aces. Emmy Williams had 4 kills and 2 aces, while Arial Roberts ended the match with 8 digs.
The Lady Mustangs competed in the North Hopkins Tournament with game stories to come for them and Prairiland in Monday’s edition of The Paris News. The Lady Mustangs will take the court again at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Hooks.
