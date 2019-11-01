The regular season for football in the Red River Valley is in its second to last week with more key district games all upcoming at 7:30 tonight.
Friday night’s action is headlined by the annual crosstown showdown between the Class 4A district rivals Paris Wildcats and North Lamar Panthers. The Wildcats will host the Panthers at Wildcat Stadium as Paris looks to secure a playoff spot, and North Lamar aims to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Meanwhile, the Prairiland Patriots host Blue Ridge for their senior night game after suffering a 54-20 rain-soaked loss at rival Chisum, while the Cooper Bulldogs look to rebound from a 28-13 loss at home to Whitewright with a game at Leonard.
Rivercrest will play at home against Como-Pickton, while Clarksville travels away from home to take on James Bowie after suffering an 18-12 road loss at the Detroit Eagles. As for Detroit, the Eagles will play at Mt. Enterprise in a game where the winner will walk away with sole possession of first place in the district.
The Hugo Buffaloes will play at Hartshorne at 7 tonight, while both the Chisum Mustangs and the undefeated Honey Grove Warriors have their bye week preparing for season finales at home against Blue Ridge and Rivercrest, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.