For over a decade, Bill Foy led the Paris Junior College basketball team to great success, including a national championship. Now, he’s returned to the school to once again lead the Dragons’ basketball team, as well as serve as the school’s new athletic director.
Originally from Fort Wayne, Indiana, Foy shined at PJC as the men’s basketball coach from 1995-2006, amassing a record of 227-125, a winning percentage of almost 65%.
“I got to PJC in 1995, and it was a couple years into my time there, around 1997-1998 that we really started doing well, and we continued that on through the next 10 or so years,” Foy said. “We had a great run, and that was carried on by the coaches who followed me.”
Everything came together for the Dragons under Foy’s leadership in 2005, and the coach led the team to a national championship.
“That team had a lot of experience and a lot of good talent,” Foy said. “We had depth at every position, so I knew going into that season that we had the potential to be really good.”
Despite the talent on the 2005 squad, Foy said the championship season was not without its turbulences.
“The funny thing about that season is we finished third in the league that year,” he said. “We were in a three-way tie for the top spot near the end of the season, and we lost three straight.”
Despite the rocky finish to the regular season, the team was ultimately able to refocus find their footing in the playoffs. The team completed its improbable run through the tourney with a nine-point victory over Moberly Area Community College. For the work he did, Foy was named coach of the year.
Foy stayed one more year at PJC before becoming an assistant coach at the University of North Texas, where he helped lead the team to an outstanding 127-68 record and two NCAA Tournament berths.
After that he found success first as the men’s basketball coach at Richland College and then as the women’s basketball coach at Ranger College.
Through all his coaching stops, Foy said he tries to make sure all his teams are well-rounded, though with an added emphasis on the defensive side of the ball.
“I want my teams to be good at everything; at every aspect of the game,” he said. “But winning starts on defense, and that’s something I always stress.”
Now, he’s returning to PJC to head up not just the men’s basketball team again, but also the entire athletic department.
“I’m very excited to be coming back,” he said. “Paris is a beautiful city, the people and community are great and PJC is a great school. The opportunity presented itself and all the stars lined up for me to come back to Paris.”
Foy, who officially stepped into the position of athletic director on Friday, said he’s looking forward to working with all the coaches at PJC to make the entire department the best it can be.
“I’m really looking forward to hitting the ground running and getting to know and working with all the coaches,” he said.
“We are glad Coach Foy will be coming back to PJC as our men’s basketball coach and athletic director,” PJC President Pam Anglin said in a statement. “His breadth of experience and success as a college coach will be good for the future of our athletic program.”
