Here are the Red River Valley Leaders through Week 9. RRV Leaders will run each week. Stats are compiled from coaches’ reports and by writers covering games. Submit statistics to sports@theparisnews.com.
TEAM OFFENSE
SCHOOL GM RUN PASS TOTAL AVG
Detroit 8 2,915 642 3,557 444.6
Rivercrest 8 2,281 1,010 3,291 411.4
Hugo 8 2,163 940 3,103 387.9
Paris 9 2,715 687 3,402 378
Chisum 8 2,693 302 2,995 374.4
Honey Grove 9 2,968 292 3,260 362.2
Clarksville 8 674 1,907 2,581 322.6
Cooper 8 2,099 352 2,451 306.4
Prairiland 8 878 1,195 2,073 259.1
North Lamar 8 1,524 289 1,813 226.6
TEAM DEFENSE
SCHOOL GM RUN PASS TOTAL AVG
Honey Grove 9 939 484 1,425 158.3
Rivercrest 8 1,377 460 1,837 229.6
Detroit* 8 n/a n/a 1,254 277
Paris 9 1,865 962 2,827 334
North Lamar* 8 1,366 548 2,041 340.2
Clarksville 8 1,807 813 2,620 374.3
Prairiland 8 2,187 919 3,106 388.3
Chisum* 9 n/a n/a n/a n/a
Cooper* 8 n/a n/a n/a n/a
Hugo* 8 n/a n/a n/a n/a
RUSHING
NAME, SCHOOL ATT. YDS AVG TD
Joel Hinson, Detroit 161 1,971 12.2 17
Trel Pruitt, Honey Grove 150 1,267 8.4 24
Devon Womack, Rivercrest 117 1,128 9.6 19
Zy’kius Jackson, Paris 115 1,021 8.9 17
Trentyn Ortega, Chisum 140 940 6.7 7
Hayden Todd, Chisum 142 867 6.1 7
William King III, Hugo 97 776 8.0 9
Do’rian Williams, Paris 67 621 9.3 5
Jake Caffee, Honey Grove 53 616 11.6 10
Collin McGuire, Cooper 39 586 15.0 9
Cloedus Scales, Detroit 65 575 8.8 7
Hayden Stroud, Honey Grove 55 532 9.7 6
Shamar Whaley, Rivercrest 82 515 6.3 12
Quay Scales, Clarksville 120 514 4.3 11
Kameron Cook, Hugo 49 495 10.1 5
Jayden Limbaugh, Cooper 54 467 8.6 4
Andy Kirk, North Lamar 98 432 4.4 2
Connor Sessums, Prairiland 98 386 3.9 6
Espn Blyton, Chisum 36 362 10.1 5
Landry Morrison, Prairiland 85 361 4.2 5
K.D. Washington, Paris 57 330 5.8 4
Trent Smith, North Lamar 46 313 6.8 2
PASSING
NAME, SCHOOL C A I YDS TD
Quay Scales, Clarksville 80 158 7 1,669 13
Connor Sessums, Prairiland 102 161 4 1,195 8
Devon Womack, Rivercrest 49 87 1 1,010 10
William King III, Hugo 51 100 7 917 10
Luke Hohenberger, Paris 26 61 1 684 6
Cloedus Scales, Detroit 41 67 8 609 7
RECEIVING
NAME, SCHOOL NO YDS AVG TD
R.J. Owens, Clarksville 32 731 22.8 9
Tra’Derrian Rose, Clarksville 26 492 18.9 3
Zachariah Lane, Rivercrest 15 369 24.6 4
Brylee Galloway, Prairiland 25 358 14.3 2
Hunter Crutchfield, Detroit 18 321 17.8 5
Amarion Black, Clarksville 19 308 16.2 2
Brooks Morrison, Prairiland 27 270 10.0 3
Will Grider, Rivercrest 7 252 36.0 3
Eli Rolen, Prairiland 13 241 18.5 3
Kris Akins Jr., Hugo 7 229 28.6 4
Bradyn English, Rivercrest 12 225 18.8 1
Kaleb Sheaffer, Hugo 10 219 21.9 4
Michael Moore, Clarksville 16 195 12.1 3
Kody Golightly, Detroit 11 177 16.1 1
Chris Michael, Prairiland 11 160 14.5 0
Jaelyn Lee, Paris 5 152 30.4 2
Tashaun Richardson, Hugo 11 152 13.8 1
K. D. Washington, Paris 5 139 27.8 1
Jayden Limbaugh, Cooper 2 136 63.0 2
SCORING
NAME, SCHOOL PTS
Devon Womack, Rivercrest 174
Trel Pruitt, Honey Grove 156
Quay Scales, Clarksville 144
William King III, Hugo 114
Joel Hinson, Detroit 108
Zy’kius Jackson, Paris 108
Connor Sessums, Prairiland 84
Cloedus Scales, Detroit 78
Shamar Whaley, Rivercrest 72
TACKLES
NAME, SCHOOL S A TOT
Claude Scales, Detroit 62 44 106
Dykalen Douglas, Paris 53 50 103
Cade Gordon, Prairiland 65 24 89
Quin Dangerfield, Paris 49 38 87
Andrew Campbell, Honey Grove 36 48 84
Tre McCarty, Paris 42 34 76
Lain Atwood, Paris 42 31 73
Ethan Allison, North Lamar 44 28 72
Pedro Franco, Rivercrest 6 66 72
Devon Womack, Rivercrest 22 47 69
Lincoln Smith, Prairiland 41 26 67
Lawton Buchanan, Detroit 36 28 64
Jaydon Hay, North Lamar 45 18 63
Noah Mayo, Prairiland 43 17 60
Atlee Roberts, Rivercrest 20 39 59
Vince Ussery, Rivercrest 13 44 57
Satchel Swain, Paris 26 30 56
Jameon Mitchell, Paris 27 27 54
Robert Breeden, Cooper 47 6 53
Brylee Galloway, Prairiland 42 11 53
Brock Braley, Honey Grove 8 40 48
Kenny Campbell, Honey Grove 16 30 46
Braydan Nichols, Prairiland 29 13 42
Cole Carson, Rivercrest 11 30 41
Chandler Williams, Honey Grove 9 32 41
Chase Morales, Cooper 37 2 39
Ethan Ellis, Prairiland 25 14 39
Hayden Stroud, Honey Grove 18 21 39
Kurt Fogelberg, Cooper 30 7 37
Corbin Strain, Prairiland 26 11 37
INTERCEPTIONS
NAME, SCHOOL NO TD
Hayden Stroud, Honey Grove 6 1
Shane Crabtree, Rivercrest 4 0
* - incomplete
