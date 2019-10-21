Chisum High School football
Chisum senior running back Trentyn Ortega (9) carries the ball as the players on both Leonard and Chisum battle on the line of scrimmage during a previous football game.

 Joe Watson / The Paris News

BELLS — The Chisum Mustangs lost their third district game in a row, falling at Bells by a final score of 35-7.

The Panthers were able to earn a 14-0 lead at halftime. Chisum was able to get on the board in the third quarter after junior quarterback Levi Weems engineered a solid drive, ending with a touchdown pass to senior running back Trentyn Ortega to cut into the deficit.

However, Bells did not let up.

The Panthers scored twice in the third quarter, and added another touchdown in the fourth quarter while clamping down defensively to limit Chisum in the 28-point road loss.

Ortega led the Chisum attack with 26 carries for 103 yards and 5 catches for 72 yards with 1 touchdown. Weems completed 6 of his 10 pass attempts for 75 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception, while senior Hayden Todd carried the rock 9 times for 25 yards.

The Mustangs look to bounce back at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against district rival Prairiland. Chisum will be celebrating its homecoming night as the Patriots come off their bye week.

 

         Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F

Chisum: 0 0 7 0 7

Bells: 7 7 14 7 35

Chisum total yards: 242

Bells total yards not available

Chisum passing leaders: L. Weems, 6-for-10, 75 yards

Chisum rushing leaders: T. Ortega, 26-103; H. Todd, 9-25; A. Fleming, 2-12

Chisum receiving leaders: T. Ortega, 5-72; R. Graham, 1-3

Geoff Heppes is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6967 or at geoff.heppes@theparisnews.com.

