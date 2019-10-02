In thrilling fashion, the Paris Lady Wildcats volleyball team once again made history for the first time since the 2010 season.
After winning a tournament for the first time in nearly a decade, Paris (24-8, 2-0) accomplished another huge feat in beating its rival, North Lamar. Paris defeated North Lamar at home in a 5-set classic for the first time in seven years during the 2017 season, and this year, the Lady ’Cats held off a strong charge late from North Lamar to win this 5-set nail-biter by a final score of 25-15, 25-21, 17-25, 23-25 and 16-14.
“I think from other games, how we’ve won games and then others we mentally weren’t there, I think that has helped us to overcome and tell ourselves, ‘Hey, we can do this,’” Paris head volleyball coach Ashley Green said. “Honestly, they were able to fight without me calling timeout. They were able to come together, figure out what’s working and get it.”
North Lamar fell to Paris at home for the first time in nearly a decade and only the second time overall in nine years. Paris’ aggressiveness from the start proved to be a difference maker.
“Props to Paris, they’re a good team and they definitely came out ready,” North Lamar head volleyball coach Sara Beth Upchurch said. “They stuck with their game plan, and it worked. They have a couple of really good hitters, and they definitely kept us on our toes the whole game.”
Not only was the win impressive from a historical standpoint, but also meaningful for the four seniors on the team in Grace Woodby, Skylar Coursey, Tori Weatherford and Riley Bills, who previously had never won at North Lamar in their high school varsity volleyball careers.
“This is a really important for not just the team, but also the seniors,” Woodby said. “We’ve had trouble playing here in the past because it’s a tough atmosphere, but we pulled it through and we played as a team no matter what.”
Paris junior middle blocker Hannah Gibbons is one teammate in particular the seniors thanked after the victory. She had a huge impact on the front line as she finished with what Green called “the best game she’s ever played.”
“She played lights out. She came to play and to win,” Green said of Gibbons. “She wasn’t going to let anything stop her, and I could just see that look of determination when I saw her. I knew she was going to be probably the biggest key to our game, and she was.”
Gibbons said in return that her coach’s positivity and philosophy of having a positive attitude, playing together and playing good defense were key for the Lady ’Cats in the win. Another one of Gibbons’ biggest sources of motivation for her strong performance was to win for her upperclassmen.
“For the seniors, this was their last time playing here, and that was a huge deal to all of us,” Gibbons said. “Once we knew Macey (McAmis) wasn’t playing, we heard what people were saying that we couldn’t do it, and it escalated our will to win So, we came out here and won.”
Paris came out of the gates strong, winning the first set 25-15 after taking a commancing 16-6 lead. North Lamar cut the deficit to 17-12 after two aces from senior Kenley Coston and a kill from senior J.J. Johnson, but a kill from Paris sophomore Lilly Lewis and a big block from sophomore Presli Chapman pushed the advantage to 19-12 to keep North Lamar at bay.
The Lady ’Cats came out swinging again in the second set, taking an 18-10 lead, which was capped off by a big block and kill from Gibbons, but the Pantherettes came storming back again. North Lamar charged back to within 20-18 on an 8-2 run, capped off by a Johnson kill and a block from freshman Hutton Pointer, which forced Paris to call timeout. Paris got the lead back to 22-18 to force a Pantherettes timeout, but cut it to 22-21 on a 3-0 run courtesy of two Paris errors and a Johnson kill. Gibbons put an end to it, though, as she had back-to-back kills to stretch the lead to 24-21, and a double from North Lamar ended it.
“The first two games we came out fire blazing — we were playing like we were going to win it,” Green said. “We worked together and overcoming the adversity of having one player out, that helped us. We pulled together as a team and knew we could do it, so all of that helped us a lot in the first two games.”
However, North Lamar showed resilience the rest of the way. The Pantherettes were not done yet.
The home team jumped out to a big lead, going ahead 13-5 after back-to-back kills from Trenchard, forcing a Paris timeout. The Lady ’Cats pulled to within four points on three separate occasions in the set, but each time North Lamar had an answer. Strong front line defense from Macie and Hutton Pointer helped close the set out down the stretch in favor of North Lamar.
Paris got on track and went ahead 10-1 in the fourth set, but North Lamar battled back. The Pantherettes eventually came back to tie the set at 14-all, and the score was tight the rest of the way. A kill from Lewis a few points later cut a two-point Paris deficit to 18-17, but North Lamar scored three more points to take a 21-18 lead. Paris managed to trim the deficit to one point three more times in the late stages of the set, but Johnson rose up and hammered home a kill to force a decisive fifth set.
The Lady ’Cats had a 5-0 lead in the fifth set, which forced a North Lamar timeout, but the Pantherettes cut the deficit to 8-7 to force Paris to call timeout. Then, kills from Lewis and Woodby along with a North Lamar error stretched Paris’ lead to 11-7. A tip from Woodby and a kill from Presli Chapman put the score at 13-8. Gibbons was one point away from coming back into the rotation. However, North Lamar went on a 6-0 run to take a 14-13 lead. On a nerve-racking point for both sides, a Pantherettes hit out of bounds capped a long rally and allowed Gibbons to come back into the game. Right on cue, Weatherford knew who she was setting, and Gibbons put down two big kills back to back to win the match for Paris.
Upchurch said the Pantherettes showed tremendous fight and resilience throughout the match, but wants to see more consistency coming out of the gates.
“We fought back hard in every set, and that’s one thing I love about this team in the grit they show when they’re down,” Upchurch said. “However, we can’t start off the way we did every single set. We can’t be down 9-1 against a team like that. We can’t be down 5-0 in the fifth set. That’s the game changer. It was how we started. It truly wasn’t how we finished, it was about how we started, and we can’t win ball games like that.”
Gibbons led the Lady ’Cats with 20 kills, 13 blocks and 5 digs, while Woodby poured in 14 kills, 16 digs, 2 blocks and 1 ace. Lewis added 10 kills, 12 digs and 4 blocks, while Chapman had 6 kills, 8 blocks and 4 digs. Weatherford starred with 56 assists and 14 digs, while Hill chipped in with 4 kills, 5 digs, 7 blocks and 1 ace. Coursey and Bills anchored the back line defensively, recording 8 digs and 7 digs, respectively.
Johnson was a force for the Pantherettes as she tallied 21 kills, 19 digs and 4 aces, while Ashley Trenchard put down 11 kills. Macie Pointer registered 6 kills, 6 blocks and 2 aces, while Hutton Pointer compiled 6 kills and 7 blocks. Coston had 45 assists, 17 digs and 3 aces, while Jaycie Proctor had a strong defensive game with 20 digs.
The Lady ’Cats will hit the road as they play again at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Liberty-Eylau, while the Pantherettes look to bounce back at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Pittsburg.
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Paris: 25 25 17 23 16 3
N. Lamar: 15 21 25 25 14 2
Paris kill leaders: H. Gibbons, 20; G. Woodby, 14; L. Lewis, 10; P. Chapman, 6; B. Hill, 4
North Lamar kill leaders: J. Johnson, 21; A. Trenchard, 11; H. Pointer, 6; M. Pointer, 6
Paris dig leaders: G. Woodby, 16; T. Weatherford, 14; L. Lewis, 12; S. Coursey, 8; R. Bills, 7; H. Gibbons, 5; B. Hill, 5; P. Chapman, 4
North Lamar dig leaders: J. Proctor, 20; J. Johnson, 19; K. Coston, 17
Paris assist leaders: T. Weatherford, 56
North Lamar assist leaders: K. Coston, 45
Paris blocks: H. Gibbons, 13; P. Chapman, 8; B. Hill, 7; L. Lewis, 4; G. Woodby, 2
North Lamar blocks: H. Pointer, 7; M. Pointer, 6
Paris service aces: B. Hill, 1; G. Woodby, 1
North Lamar service aces J. Johnson, 4; K. Coston, 3; M. Pointer, 2; E. Doyal, 1
