HONEY GROVE — In a matchup with district championship implications, the No. 15-ranked Honey Grove Warriors and the Rivercrest Rebels squared off in Honey Grove.
“We really wanted to win this game, we were determined to win,” Rebels senior Devon Womack said. “We wanted to share that district championship, and to let everyone else know that when we want to play — we can play and compete. We came out fired up, and that’s what we did. We’re right where we want to be.”
The Rebels shocked the Warriors, who were previously unbeaten by building a 28-8 lead at the half. The Warriors were able to cut into the deficit later in the game at 42-28, but ultimately ran out of time in the eventual 42-34 defeat.
“Overall, we knew we were finally going to start catching some breaks,” Rivercrest head football coach Lance Connot said. “Things haven’t gone our way for a couple of games, but we knew if we continued to work hard, then good things would go our way from facing that adversity. Our kids played physical tonight, we got everything going our way and it showed up.”
As for the Warriors (9-1, 3-1) fell in their season finale, the loss was not devastating. The Rebels (9-1, 3-1) needed to win by at least 16 points to claim the top seed in a three-way tie between themselves, the Warriors and Wolfe City Wolves. However, Rivercrest drove deep into Honey Grove territory, but the Warriors forced a fumble, which was recovered at the Honey Grove 12 by Jake Caffee. A few plays later and trailing 42-20, senior running back Trel Pruitt raced 75 yards to the end zone with 3:07 left and senior quarterback Hayden Stroud ran in the two-point conversion to cut it to 42-28.
The Rebels were looking to score on their next drive, calling timeouts and preserving the clock under two minutes to go with the 14-point lead. Rivercrest knew what was at stake. The Rebels drove it inside the Honey Grove 35, but the Warriors broke up three consecutive passes from Womack to get the ball back on downs with under 30 seconds left.
Even though staying undefeated and picking up a signature win was out of reach for Honey Grove, taking the top seed was just as sweet.
“We couldn’t lose by 16,” Honey Grove head football coach Glen Schuelke said. “We were down 42-28, and obviously that’s where we wanted to be — a lot of people don’t really understand it. We didn’t play very well, they (Rivercrest) played really well. We had a couple bad mistakes that really hurt us, but it’s one of those really unique situations where you lose, but you still win. That’s what we talked about at half is that we’d love to go 10-0, but if we can’t, then let’s be first in district. We can’t get beat by 16 points.”
Rivercrest was dominant through three quarters, largely in part due to the excellent play from the offensive line. The Rebels big men up front paved the way for the Rebels ball carriers, who rushed for nearly 400 yards.
“Those guys up front for us were road graders,” Connot said. “We ran the ball, those guys were on blocks, they were moving people and that was a big concern of ours coming in because Honey Grove is so big up front. Our offensive line did an outstanding job as did the defensive line. They (Honey Grove) had some success there at the end of the game, but I thought our defensive line did a great job of controlling the line of scrimmage.”
Rivercrest was able to control the line of scrimmage for the majority of the contest on both sides of the ball, but it wasn’t easy due to the size of Honey Grove’s linemen. However, the hard work from the Rebels leading up to the big showdown paid off.
“They had big guys up front, and we’ve been told all week they would be about 350 (pounds) and around 6-foot-3,” Rebels senior offensive lineman Jayden Williams said. “We just did what we did regularly in practice. We worked hard, ran it in the holes and everything else — we took it to the field and brought it.”
“We were being physical because we had our minds set all week,” Womack said. “We were concentrated in practice. There was no goofing off and we were hitting each other a little bit in practice. We got more physical as a team, we came to do our job and we got it done.”
Rivercrest jumped ahead 6-0 with 6:19 left in the first on a short touchdown run from Womack, but Stroud scored on a 32-yard touchdown run on the Warriors’ ensuing drive with 1:59 left in the same quarter. Pruitt ran in the 2-point conversion to give Honey Grove its only lead of the game at 8-6.
However, Rivercrest unleashed Womack and company in the second quarter.
The senior quarterback dragged a pile of Honey Grove defenders and even a few of his own lead blockers for eight tough yards into the end zone with 9:13 remaining in the second quarter to put the Rebels ahead 14-8. On the ensuing kickoff, Womack seemed to accidentally attempt an onside kick, which Rivercrest recovered. A personal foul from Honey Grove set the Rebels up at the Warriors 29 yard line. On the very next play, Womack found junior wide receiver Zachariah Lane wide open down the left sideline for a 29-yard scoring strike, followed by a successful 2-point conversion to put Rivercrest up 22-8 with 8:26 left. Womack added another touchdown run with 22 seconds left before halftime to extend the advantage to 28-8. The fast start proved to be huge in the win.
“With them (Honey Grove) not giving up a touchdown or having to punt in district, we knew we had to have early success,” Connot said. “We know the type of situation when you’re undefeated and that first time seeing adversity, sometimes it can shake you a little bit. That was our plan is to try to put some adversity on them, see how they responded and it took them a little bit to get going. But, they fought back and that’s what good football teams do.”
Womack opened the scoring with a 61-yard burst with 9:44 left in the third quarter, but Honey Grove turned it on after that score. For the rest of the game, Honey Grove outscored Rivercrest 26-8, behind three touchdown runs from Pruitt (31, 30 and 75 yards) and a 61-yard run by Stroud. Honey Grove trailed 42-14 at one point, but Schuelke was encouraged by the way his team finished.
“We didn’t play well in the first half, and we had a few kids that got dinged up, but we fought through it,” Schuelke said. “We had enough things go right finally to get the score where it was. We didn’t play our best game, but it was Rivercrest. They’re well-coached, they’ve got one of the best quarterbacks in the area and he is very talented. It is what it is, we will take district champs. We’d rather be 10-0, but 9-1 and district champs — you can’t beat that. We’re proud of them.”
Womack led the way with 33 carries for 322 yards and 5 rushing touchdowns to go with 67 passing yards and 1 passing touchdown. He had 9 tackles on defense and 1 tackle for a loss. Cole Carson added 6 tackles, while junior Bradyn English had 8 tackles and 2 receptions for 26 yards.
Pruitt carried the ball 18 times for 196 yards and 3 touchdowns, while Stroud had 10 carries for 141 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also had 36 passing yards. Brock Braley recorded 13 tackles and played hard through pain to lead the defensive effort, while Kenny Campbell had 12 tackles and 1 tackle for a loss. Stroud forced a fumble, broke up three passes and had 11 tackles, while Andrew Campbell registered 9 tackles.
The Warriors are taking away the positives and learned valuable lessons from a veteran and battle-tested Rivercrest team.
“A lot of people are probably upset with the loss but for me, I’m not happy with it, but I think it opened your eyes with what you have to do,” Schuelke said. “Rivercrest the last few years has played a lot of playoff games, and they win a lot of games because they’re very physical. We have to get more physical. Our kids thought we were physical, but we weren’t as physical as Rivercrest tonight. But hey, we played well, we did a lot of good things and we’ve got stuff to grow on. I’m tickled to death we’ll be playing whoever we play next week, and I’m happy.”
Both teams are in the playoffs starting with their bi-district games. The Rebels will take on Tom Bean at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bells High School, while the Warriors will face Trenton at 7 p.m. Friday at Denison High School.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Rivercrest: 6 22 14 0 42
Honey Grove: 8 0 12 14 34
Rivercrest total yards: 465
Honey Grove total yards: 394
Rivercrest passing leaders: D. Womack, 4-for-10, 67 yards
Honey Grove passing leaders: H. Stroud, 4-for-9, 36 yards
Rivercrest rushing leaders: D. Womack, 33-322; S. Crabtree, 5-46; B. Merritt, 3-17; S. Whaley, 8-13
Honey Grove rushing leaders: T. Pruitt, 18-196; H. Stroud, 10-141; J. Caffee, 3-21
Rivercrest receiving leaders: Z. Lane, 2-41; B. English, 2-26
Honey Grove receiving leaders: J. Caffee, 1-27; A. Campbell, 1-9; T. Pruitt, 1-4
