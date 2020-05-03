The soccer season might have been cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, but not before several North Lamar Pantherettes and Paris Ladycats were able to make a definite impact on the league, as the two teams dominate the All-District honors, including a player from each team sharing in district MVP honors.
North Lamar junior Ashley Trenchard and Paris sophomore Ashley McGuire were named 13-4A All-District co-MVPs. Trenchard led the Pantherettes with 15 goals, an average of almost two per game. McGuire scored nine goals in seven games of district play and had two district assists.
“Ashley (Trenchard) is a team leader, and she leads by example,” North Lamar head coach Michael Pointer said. “She never quits on a play, never stops giving it 100%, and I think she’s going to step into even more of a leadership role next year.”
McGuire, who started the season nursing an injury, did not see action until the start of district play. Stats prior to district play were unavailable for the other Paris award recipients as well.
“I couldn’t be prouder of her,” Paris head coach Haley Jetton previously said about McGuire. “She’s coming back off an injury, and honestly you couldn’t tell with the way she played.”
Pantherette Jaycie Proctor, a senior, was named the offensive player of the year, along with Pleasant Grove’s Delia Tuttlebee.
“Jaycie is just an extremely well-rounded soccer player,” Pointer said. “She’s got a lot of skill and does a lot of things at a high level and is a great athlete. She also has a good head for the ball and knows where to go with it; she’s a step ahead.”
On the season, Proctor was a dangerous scoring threat for North Lamar, as 14 of her shots found the back of the net. She also proved to be a capable distributor of the ball, dishing out five assists as well.
Complementing Proctor and Trenchard’s offensive prowess, the Pantherettes also had the district’s defensive player of the year in senior Jerika Johnson, who was stellar all season long in being a veritable stopgap against opposing midfielders.
“J.J. is a spark plug, pure and simple,” Pointer said. “She’s our catalyst on the back end. She’s got excellent foot skills and is just an all-around player. As good as she is on defense, if I played her on offense, she has the talent to be offensive MVP.”
The individual accolades for the local players didn’t stop there, either. Ladycat Macey McAmis was named the district’s sophomore of the year for her offensive capabilities. Like her teammate McGuire, McAmis started the season recovering from an injury. And also like McGuire, McAmis didn’t show many signs that it affected her play once she returned to action, though she returned before the start of district play.
McAmis scored three goals in district, and also dished out a team high 12 assists.
In goal for Paris was senior Grace Woodby, and she was recognized as the goalie of the year. Woodby’s sure hands shut out opposing teams nine times, and on seven more instances she only allowed a single goal.
“Grace is our senior leader, our captain,” Jetton said. “She’s done a great job for us in goal, and I just feel bad that her senior season got cut short like this.”
Beyond the individual accolades, North Lamar and Paris were both also well represented on the All-District teams.
On the first team was offensive Pantherettes Macie Pointer, who scored six goals and dished out 13 assists; McKayla Winton, who had four goals and four assists; Colleen Dawson, Colleen Dawson, who had two goals; and Emori Watson, who finished with four goals and two assists.
Defensively for the Pantherettes, Addison Exum, Reyna Hildreth, Avery Gurley and goalie Aveonia Allen all also made the first team.
Offensively, the Ladycats were represented on the All-District first team by Eva Vogt, who had six goals and four assists; and Yulianna Medina, who had two goals and two assists.
Paris defender Riley Bills made the first team as well.
On the All-District second team was Maddie Walters, Camila Lenertz, Hailey Jones and Jayci Coward for North Lamar.
For Paris, Alexandria Perez, Mike’sha Shorters and Emma Woodard were named to the second team.
A trio of freshman Pantherettes — Kylee Young, Catie Lenertz and Lindsey Michael — were named honorable mentions.
“This district was really competitive and really good, top to bottom,” Pointer said. “I know we were going to represent well in the playoffs. Not all three of us — us, Paris and PG — were going to be able to make it to the fourth round, but somebody was definitely going to make it to the fourth round, and to give credit to all the teams, I think any of us were capable of it.
“It was shaping up to be a special kind of season, and it’s unfortunate that it ended in such an awkward and unique way.”
