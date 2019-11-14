MCKINNEY — The No. 17-ranked Paris Wildcats, who finished fourth in the brutal District 7-4A, Division I, begin their playoff push with a tough test against the No. 15-ranked Alvarado Indians, winners of District 8-4A, Division I.
The Wildcats (6-4, 3-3) didn’t expect some of the losses this season, but have continued to move through the season positively as they know what really matters has arrived.
“There were some peaks and valleys that weren’t expected,” Paris head football coach Steven Hohenberger said. “We felt like the Gilmer win was very encouraging, and they are one fine football team. We had some bumps and bruises going into district, we lost some really good football players the year before and we have some young ones playing well this year, but sometimes you feel like it worked last year as a coach, so you do the same thing this year. It’s been a work in progress with our staff with the losses we’ve had, we need to regroup but props to our players. They have continued to work, practice and be great teammates.”
Even though Paris had lofty goal of winning the district, the team knows it has made the third round of postseason play in three of the last five seasons. The main objective of a state championship is still in front of them, and Paris knows the importance of all around discipline and firing on all cylinders.
“This is what you do it for,” Hohenberger said. “You set out and want to be district champions and that didn’t happen, but the ultimate goal is still there. There’s still plenty of teams sitting at home with four teams from each district being taken that don’t get this opportunity. It’s win or go home, and that’s an exciting time. You don’t know when your last practice is going to be. We are excited to get into tournament play, we hope to get hot and we feel like we have a good football team that has learned a lot. I’d hate to be on our schedule going forward. I’m excited about the opportunity for all of us.”
The Indians (8-2, 6-0) finished as undefeated district champions, winning each of their district contests by an average margin of 36 points per game including two shutout victories. Alvarado has also notched wins over Kennedale and Ranchview, so Paris knows the caliber of opponent it is up against.
“They’re on an eight-game winning streak. They’re tough, hard-nosed and very well coached,” Hohenberger said. “They believe in what they do, they have since they’ve been in that program and they do a really good job at it. We’re going to have to be disciplined and match their toughness — they’re a formidable challenge. If you win eight games in a row in the state of Texas, then you’re a good football team.”
The tough games the Wildcats have competed in the likes of Pleasant Grove, Gilmer, Melissa, Celina and Argyle, they feel well prepared for what they hope to be another deep playoff run even with a formidable foe like Alvarado standing in the way right off the bat.
“We feel like our district is the best in our district in 4A, Division I and the team coming out of our region has a good chance to win a state championship,” Hohenberger said. “We feel like if we do our job and we do things right, then we’re tough to beat. I’m very proud of our coaches of keeping the main thing the main thing and loving on these kids through the valleys. I’m also very proud of our seniors. It’s an exciting time, and I think we’re going to start playing our best football.”
The Wildcats and Indians square off in bi-district action at 7:30 p.m. Friday at McKinney Ron Poe Stadium.
