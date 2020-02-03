It didn’t take the Paris Wildcats very long to build up a sizable lead against the rival North Lamar Panthers on Saturday. And once they secured their lead, they never let it go en route to a dominating 61-28 victory.
It didn’t take long for Paris to get the offense rolling. Trevon Dennis nailed a 3-pointer from the corner roughly 15 seconds into the game, followed by a layup seconds later by Jaelyn Lee.
And the Wildcats didn’t slow down. In less than two minutes, Paris had extended their lead to 9-0. North Lamar first got on the board around three minutes into the quarter, when senior guard Christian Scott drilled a pair of free throws to make it 9-2.
Towards the end of the quarter, North Lamar was able to tighten up its defense, and points in the paint became harder for the Wildcats to come by. However, that defensive intensity did not last for North Lamar, and Paris ended the quarter strong, scoring eight points in roughly the last two minutes to stretch the lead to 22-2 at the end of the quarter.
The second quarter opened in much the same way the first did, though this time it was senior Gavyn Hollje who nailed a 3-pointer in the opening seconds.
North Lamar found more success offensively in the second quarter, scoring 12 points in the quarter. However, they weren’t able to cut into the lead.
Senior Trae Johnson paced the Wildcats in the quarter, scoring four points in the period, while Scott, James Odie and Addison Clark contributed to a balanced scoring effort for the Panthers, who went into halftime trailing 25-14.
“(Scott) has had a great season, but couldn’t get it going tonight,” head coach Dalton Flowers said. “He knocked a three there in the second that I thought would get them going, but there just wasn’t any energy and it didn’t get us going.”
Paris began resting its starters in the third quarter, turning to its bench to provide major minutes. And still, the Wildcats were able to not only maintain their lead, but grow it.
“I thought our bench did a great job; I think Braylon Mickens had close to 10 rebounds,” Paris head coach Billy Mack Steed said. “They can give our starters a rest and do a really good job out there, which is important.”
Lee scored six points in the quarter for Paris, with sophomore guard Garrius Savage and Johnson each scoring four.
Jackson Nottingham scored North Lamar’s lone field goal in the third quarter, with Corelon Jeffrey adding a free throw.
In the fourth quarter, Mickens scored six points for Paris, with senior guard Ben Lassiter contributing a pair of threes as well, to the raucous delight of the Paris student section.
Throughout the game, Paris found easy baskets by applying stifling defense and turning that into transition points.
“I definitely think we did a good job on D,” Lee said after the game. “Our defense was strong, and then we moved the ball well on the fast break.”
For the game, Dennis and Johnson led Paris with 11 points apiece, with Lee and Mickens each scoring 10. Scott, Odie and Jaydon Hay each scored five points to lead North Lamar in scoring.
Paris will be in action next at Liberty-Eylau on Tuesday, vith the Panthers’ next game being at Liberty-Eylau on Friday.
