The Chisum Lady Mustangs’ district struggles continued, as the team dropped its third league game in a row, this time at state-ranked Commerce in straight sets by a final score of 17-25, 12-25 and 17-25.
Meanwhile, the Rivercrest Lady Rebels rebounded with a big win at Clarksville in straight sets. The final score was 25-20, 25-21 and 25-17.
The Lady Mustangs will take the court again at 4:30 p.m. Friday at home against Chapel Hill, while Rivercrest plays again at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Sulphur Bluff.
Commerce beats visiting Chisum in straight sets
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Chisum: 17 12 17 N/A N/A 0
Commerce: 25 25 25 N/A N/A 3
Commerce statistics unavailable
Chisum kill leaders: E. Williams, 7; L. Brown, 3; K. Williams, 2
Chisum dig leaders: L. Brown, 12; K. Williams, 12; L. Howard, 11; K. Ball, 10
Chisum assist leaders: K. Ball, 12; B. Dawes, 5
Chisum blocks: N/A
Chisum service aces: K. Ball, 1; L. Brown, 1
Rivercrest sweeps Clarksville
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Rivercrest: 25 25 25 N/A N/A 3
Clarksville: 20 21 17 N/A N/A 0
Clarksville statistics unavailable
Rivercrest kill leaders: L. Anschutz, 6; M. Alford, 5; M. Walton, 5; A. Martin, 4; L. Rushing, 3; K. Franks, 1; M. Lichtenwalter, 1
Rivercrest dig leaders: L. Rushing, 3; K. Franks, 2; L. Huddleston, 2; M. Lichtenwalter, 2
Rivercrest assist leaders: L. Rushing, 19; A. Martin, 5
Rivercrest blocks: M. Alford, 1
Rivercrest service aces: R. Huddleston, 4; M. Alford, 2; L. Huddleston, 2; V. Hines, 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.