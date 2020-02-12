DETROIT — Detroit Lady Eagle Abi Shelby sunk 21 points on the way to a 55-38 home victory over visiting Linden-Kildare on Tuesday.
Shelby wasn’t alone in posting double-digit scores as teammates CC Runels posted 13 and Kiley Miller netted 10. Six of Miller’s points came from beyond the arc as she sunk two of seven attempted 3-pointers.
Detroit took an early first quarter lead of 14-10 and never looked back, contining to outscore Linden-Kildare in every quarter but the fourth, when the visitor notched 11 points to Detroit’s 10.
Detroit has proven a considerable district foe, with Tuesday’s win moving the Lady Eagles record to 9-3. Overall for the season, Detroit stands at 15-19.
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|F
|Linden-Kildare
|10
|8
|9
|11
|38
|Detroit
|14
|15
|16
|10
|55
Detroit
Scoring: Shelby 21, Runels 13, Miller 10, Craig 7, Gaddis 2, Haagensen 2; Three-Pointers: (2) Miller 2; Free Throws: 7-18
