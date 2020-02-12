detroit logo
DETROIT — Detroit Lady Eagle Abi Shelby sunk 21 points on the way to a 55-38 home victory over visiting Linden-Kildare on Tuesday.

Shelby wasn’t alone in posting double-digit scores as teammates CC Runels posted 13 and Kiley Miller netted 10. Six of Miller’s points came from beyond the arc as she sunk two of seven attempted 3-pointers.

Detroit took an early first quarter lead of 14-10 and never looked back, contining to outscore Linden-Kildare in every quarter but the fourth, when the visitor notched 11 points to Detroit’s 10.

Detroit has proven a considerable district foe, with Tuesday’s win moving the Lady Eagles record to 9-3. Overall for the season, Detroit stands at 15-19.

  Q1 Q2 Q3Q4 
 Linden-Kildare 10 8 911 38 
 Detroit 1415 16 10 55 

Detroit

Scoring: Shelby 21, Runels 13, Miller 10, Craig 7, Gaddis 2, Haagensen 2; Three-Pointers: (2) Miller 2; Free Throws: 7-18

