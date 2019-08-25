The Chisum Lady Mustangs volleyball team cruised past Maud in the first set, but had to battle to earn victories in the next two.
Chisum travelled to Maud, overcame what head coach Laura Nickerson called a loss of focus and momentum to grind out the match victory in straight sets. The Lady Mustangs won by a final score of 25-13, 25-23 and 26-24.
Senior middle blocker Chloe Miller had an impact on the front line with 8 kills and served 3 aces, while Chloe Prestridge finished with 9 kills, 1 block and 1 ace.
Lexie Brown recorded 6 kills and 9 digs, while Zoe England finished with 5 kills, 8 digs and 2 aces. Landrey Howard was strong defensively with 14 digs, 2 aces and 1 kill, while Kelsea Ball had 17 assists, 3 kills and 9 digs.
The Lady Mustangs will play again at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Clarksville.
