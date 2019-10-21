HONEY GROVE — In their second district game in as many weeks, the No. 13-ranked Honey Grove Warriors dominated from start to finish with a shutout victory.
The Warriors (8-0, 2-0) outgained visiting Quinlan Boles 476-24 in total yards — a margin of 452 yards. The Warriors gained all of their offensive yards on the ground, and controlled the game from the start in a 62-0 victory.
Honey Grove has now shut out its last two district foes in Wolfe City and Quinlan Boles by a total margin of 96-0.
The Warriors had a big day from freshman running back Anthony Whitman, who carried the ball 10 times for 170 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Senior running back Trel Pruitt was also impactful with 4 carries for 103 yards and 2 touchdowns, while senior quarterback Hayden Stroud added 2 carries for 90 yards and 1 touchdown. Senior running back Jake Caffee chipped in with 4 carries for 52 yards and 2 touchdowns, while junior Ben Patrick recorded 4 carries for 55 yards.
Junior linebacker Andrew Campbell led the dominant defensive effort with 7 tackles and 1 interception, while junior linebacker Brock Braley tallied 6 tackles. Laiken Thomason added 5 stops, while Chandler Williams, Peter Krahn, Luis Coronado and Whitman each had 4 take downs.
The Warriors will have their bye week followed by another district game at 7:30 p.m. next Friday at Como-Pickton.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Quinlan Boles: 0 0 0 0 0
Honey Grove: N/A N/A N/A N/A 62
Quinlan Boles total yards: 24
Honey Grove total yards: 476
Honey Grove passing leaders: N/A
Honey Grove rushing leaders: A. Whitman, 10-170; T. Pruitt, 4-103; H. Stroud, 2-90; B. Patrick, 4-55; J. Caffee, 4-52; K. Bass, 1-6
Honey Grove receiving leaders: E. Blyton, 4-43; B. Brown, 1-15; T. Ortega, 1-15; A. Fleming, 1-5; R. Graham, 1-5
