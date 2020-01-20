The Paris Wildcats boys soccer team continued its strong play this weekend, beating Kilgore in a close 1-0 shutout to win the Terrell Winter Classic Tournament, and extending their undefeated streak to 9-0-1 on the season.
To reach the championship game, Paris tied Sunnyvale 1-1 with a goal by Jose Rangel; defeated Terrell 2-1 thanks to goals by Rangel and Miguel Rivera; and beat Red Oak 2-1 thanks to goals by Edwin Gonzales and Rivera. In the championship match against the Kilgore Bulldogs, Gonzales scored the lone goal for Paris.
In addition to the pair of goals scored by Rangel, Gonzales and Rivera throughout the tournament,, Justin Medina contributed with a pair of assists.
The Wildcats will next be in action Jan. 24 in a non-conference meeting against the Marshall Mavericks, who are 0-4 on the season.
