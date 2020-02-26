The Atlanta Rabbits overran the Chisum Mustangs Tuesday night, 59-24, at the Pittsburg High School Gym, knocking the Mustangs out of the playoff bracket.
“I think my kids battled extremely hard, and you know for the most part, we went toe to toe with state power in Atlanta,” Mustangs head coach Brian Temple said. “I’m proud of the way they fought the whole time. I don’t think the score was indicative of the game. It was a 10-point game for most of the game.”
Going in, Atlanta was 28-4 for the season, while Chisum was 16-10.
In the first quarter, the Rabbits pulled ahead and stayed there. Key Rabbit player Daimion Collins, who stood a head above all the other players on the court, dunked on the Mustangs twice. By the end of the first quarter, it was 12-5.
But in the second quarter, Chisum wouldn’t let the Rabbits get too far ahead. Levi Weems came out with a swished 3-point shot at the 6:30 mark. Atlanta answered with a smooth pass under the basket for Collins to dunk.
The Mustangs ended the first half only down by 8 points, 23-15.
The third quarter saw much of the same, with the Rabbits only widening the gap by 3 points. The quarter ended 36-25.
However, in the fourth quarter, Atlanta got a shot in the arm. The Rabbits scored 23 points to the Mustang’s 9. The Mustangs did not give up without a fight, scoring 5 of those points in the last few minutes. Gideon Newman went for 2 points in the last 22 seconds of the game.
For next year, Temple said they had several players returning.
“We got a young court coming back,” he said. “We had two sophomore starters and juniors. We’ve got some guys sitting on the bench that are more than capable of being able to come in and fill these voids.
“We’ve got a JV group that only lost four games all season, and there’s a lot of talent on that team that we will be pulling up from as well.”
