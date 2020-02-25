It didn’t take long for the Paris Wildcats to pounce out to a big lead in their preseason baseball game against the Chisum Mustangs on Monday thanks to strong pitching, a disciplined offense, and key Mustang mistakes they were able to capitalize on. And once they secured the lead, they never relinquished it en route to a 10-1 rout.
Paris drew first blood in the first inning, when a walk and hits by Trace McNeal, Joey Allen and Josh Willoughby allowed the Wildcats to build a 2-0 lead out of the gate.
They added two more runs in the second inning, keyed by Mustang miscues. After catcher Zack Nation reached first base on a line drive up the middle, Carson Powell was able to reach second and Nation scored when the Mustangs defense misplayed a grounder, allowing Powell to reach on an error.
During the very next at-bat, Powell was able to score when catcher Kaleb Ball was unable to corral a wild pitch thrown by starter Jordan Leverett, pushing the score to 4-0.
And while the Paris offense was having its way, strong pitching was preventing the Chisum offense from mounting any sort of counter. When Chisum went to the plate in the bottom of the second, Wildcats’ starting pitcher Coleman Lewis kept them in check, striking out the side.
“Coleman was really good on the mound,” head coach Bill Sikes said after the game. “When he’s hitting his spots, he’s really tough.”
Lewis pitched four innings, struck out seven and allowed one run on two hits. In relief, Allen and Matt Scott combined to throw three scoreless innings, allowing three hits. Allen also struck out four batters.
The third inning, though, is when the game was truly blown wide open. The Wildcats were able to use strong hitting, as well as wild pitches and multiple hit batters, to score five runs in the stanza. Runs in the inning came from Josh Willoughby, Saxon Swain, Adam Clement, Beau Brazeal and Nation.
Chisum got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third. Espn Blyton reached base by being hit by a pitch. He then advanced into scoring position on a Cade Hamels groundout and scored on a sac line drive by Layn Hall.
After that, neither team was able to cross home plate again until the seventh inning, when the Wildcats added one more run on a Swain line drive that scored Allen.
“I’m really proud of our start,” Sikes said. “There are some things for us to work on, but this was a good game this early in the season, and I’m proud of them.”
