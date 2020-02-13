Paris Soccer Logo
The Paris High School boys’ varsity soccer team got a wet home field advantage Tuesday night against Chapel Hill, and they ran with it.

The Wildcats beat the Red Devils in a shutout game, 7-0, with Miguel Rivera scoring 5 of the 7 goals.

“We just switched game sites,” Coach Clint Cobb said. “Their field was so muddy. It was an all-around good effort. We are now 2-0 in district.”

Payton Fowler and Alexis Luna scored one goal each.

Kim Cox is the city editor for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6965 or at kim.cox@theparisnews.com.

