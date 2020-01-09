LINDEN — An ugly win is better than a pretty loss.
The Rebels had a difficult time gelling in the first quarter, but fought hard and brought it home in the end, 56-51.
The Rebels trailed at the end of the first 19-11. D. Johnson came out hot for the Tigers hitting two 3-pointers and a layup in the first few minutes. He led L-K with 17 points as he used his quickness to get around defenders and drive to the goal. Rivercrest head basketball coach Quincy English regrouped his boys and the Rebels came out firing in the second quarter to outscore the Tigers 21-12.
Chris Randolph helped his Rebels with a couple of three’s of his own, while Bradyn English poured in 8 points over the next two quarters. Rivercrest built a lead, but the Tigers would not go away. Zachariah Lane came alive in the fourth to make three fast-break layups and help put the Rebels on top for good. Bradyn English nailed a three and a clutch free shot to secure the victory.
The Rebels travel to Detroit at 7 p.m. Friday night for more district action.
Lady Rebs rout L-K
By Geoff Heppes
LINDEN — The Lady Rebels bounced back from a loss in district play to Clarksville with a resounding 61-19 at Linden-Kildare.
Head basketball coach Justin Milton said he was pleased with the teamwork he saw from his girls on both ends of the quart, and never let up with their energy and hustle despite the score.
The Lady Rebels won wire-to-wire in the dominant outing, led by Ashlin Johnson’s team-high 14 points. She also pulled down 3 rebounds and dished out an assist, while Madi Lichtenwalter added 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal.
Farrah Savage contributed with 8 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists and 7 steals, while Avery Martin registered 8 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals. Katelyn Holt contributed with 6 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals, while Lexi Rushing posted 5 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist and 3 steals. Tootie Rosser also chipped in with 4 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals, while Logan Huddleston had 3 points and 1 rebound. Caylin Williams also got in on the action with 2 points, 1 rebound and 1 assist.
The Lady Rebels will take the court again for another district ball game at 6 p.m. Friday at Detroit.
