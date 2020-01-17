The Paris Junior College men’s and women’s soccer teams will host open tryouts at Noyes Stadium on Jan. 25.
Women’s tryouts will be from 9 a.m. to noon, with men’s tryouts lasting from 1 to 4 p.m.
Participants are advised to bring cleats, shin guards and water. Those looking to try out should already be a high school graduate or 2020 graduating senior, and are asked to arrive at least 15 minutes early to fill out the required paperwork.
Those under the age of 18 must also be accompanied by a parent or guardian, who must fill out the appropriate paperwork in order for their child to participate.
A campus tour will also be available to participants throughout the day.
For additional information about the tryouts, people can contact Coach Evan Michael Camperell at 903-782-0398.
