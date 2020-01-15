With 29 seconds left in regulation, the North Lamar Pantherettes took their first lead of the game over their district and crosstown rival Paris Lady Wildcats. Paris led wire-to-wire until the waning seconds of the fourth quarter, when North Lamar sophomore guard Mylee Nottingham stepped behind the 3-point line in the right corner and buried the long ball to put her team up 49-47, which ultimately held up as the final score in a thrilling game.
“It’s the second time I’ve done it, I had one in the Idabel game,” Nottingham said. “I had a shot in the corner, and I just didn’t think about it then the same way as this one. I didn’t think about it at all, I just went for it and shot it with confidence.”
Paris started the game off on a 5-0 run as junior Quinya Savage buried a 3-pointer with 7:14 left in the first quarter, then freshman post Zakia Gray made a layup with 6:39 left. The Lady ’Cats did not relinquish that lead until the final shot from Nottingham.
When North Lamar got close, Paris had an answer. Pantherettes freshman guard Maddie Walters drained a 3-pointer with 1:32 left in the first quarter to cut the deficit to 12-10, but Paris junior T.K. Moore beat the buzzer at the end of the quarter with a 3-pointer of her own to keep Paris ahead 15-10. The Lady ’Cats led by as many as eight points in the second quarter and, even when North Lamar cut Paris’ lead to one point, Lady ’Cat freshman Keshanti Gordon banked in a 3-pointer to beat the halftime buzzer as Paris led 28-24.
Paris again took an eight-point lead in the third quarter at 36-28 with 1:26 left after a put back layup from Gray and a steal-and-score from Savage. However, even though Paris had answers, North Lamar never went away. The Pantherettes played with consistent aggression and tenacity on defense, hustled relentlessly for each and every 50-50 ball and came up with big shots to prevent from falling behind by double digits.
“I was really impressed,” Pantherettes head basketball coach Taqoya Monds said. “For us to be down, it almost got out of hand there, and we still stayed calm. The girls settled in, they knocked down some big shots and they did what we had to do to stay in the game. It showed me a lot of growth, especially for them to be as young as they are.”
The effort was huge not only in the staying in the game, but also a display of the players’ will to win, which was exactly what Monds preached to her squad in the game and in practice.
“Coming out of a timeout, we just talked about body language, staying positive and playing hard,” Monds said. “I told them in practice today (Tuesday) that when that ball goes up, we’re playing until the horn goes off the entire time. I told them I didn’t care how frustrated they got, you play through the mistakes and never give up.”
The effort translates both on and off the court, which the team believes has contributed to how close they have grown along with their success on the court.
“We’ve been doing a lot of team bonding and we are great friends in everything we do,” Nottingham said. “We have confidence in each other and are amazing teammates to each other.”
The bond showed even when the Pantherettes trailed going into the fourth quarter. Paris’ lead never grew higher than seven points, which last came at 44-37 when Savage drained a 3-pointer with 4:10 left in regulation. However, North Lamar finished the game strong in spite of a strong 23-point performance from Savage and trailing for 31 minutes and 31 seconds of the game.
“Quinya (Savage) was leading the way, was really motivated and she was keeping us in the game,” Lady ’Cats head basketball coach Jeff Chapman said. “It seemed like North Lamar was a little tentative early, but then Maddie (Walters) got loose for two three’s late, and the girl on the baseline (Mylee Nottingham) got out there and hit one then the go-ahead three on the baseline. Towards the end of the third and fourth quarters, we just go to the shooters a microsecond too late.”
Walters hit a 3-pointer before Savage’s last long ball, and Nottingham buried a 3-pointer with 3:52 to go to cut the deficit to 44-40. After that, sophomore post Hutton Pointer connected on a layup with 3:26 remaining to trim Paris’ lead to 44-42. Lady ’Cats freshman Jazzlyn Dangerfield swished two free throws with 2:56 left to push the lead to 46-42, but Nottingham was good again from distance to trim the deficit to 46-45 with 2:39 left.
Moore split a pair of free throws with 1:05 left to increase Paris’ lead to 47-45, but Nottingham split a pair of free throws with 58.9 seconds left to cut it to 47-46. On the Pantherettes’ next possession, Nottingham dialed up and drained the winning 3-pointer to give North Lamar the victory.
Nottingham scored a team-high 19 points, while Walters had 18 points. Pointer finished with 6 points, while Cydnie Malone added 3 points. Emma Fowler had 2 points, while Sloane Hill scored 1 point.
Savage led her team with a game-high 23 points, while Moore finished with 9 points. Gray had 6 points, and Gordon added 3 points.
For Paris, the road through district has only begun, which Chapman will make sure his team is fully aware of.
“We have seven more district games, and we play each team twice,” Chapman said. “This is the first game of the first round for us. We will keep working.”
The Pantherettes look to continue their winning ways at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Liberty-Eylau, while the Lady ’Cats look to regroup at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Liberty-Eylau.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Paris Lady ’Cats: 15 13 8 11 47
North Lamar: 10 14 8 17 49
Paris scorers: Q. Savage, 23; T. Moore, 9; Z. Gray, 6; A. Gray, 4; K. Gordon, 3; J. Dangerfield, 2
North Lamar scorers: M. Nottingham, 19; M. Walters, 18; H. Pointer, 6; C. Malone, 3; E. Fowler, 2; S. Hill, 1
Paris FGM: Q. Savage, 9; Z. Gray, 3; T. Moore, 3; K. Gordon, 1; A. Johnson, 1
North Lamar FGM: M. Nottingham, 7; M. Walters, 6; H. Pointer, 2; E. Fowler, 1; C. Malone, 1
Paris 3PFGM: Q. Savage, 3; T. Moore, 2; K. Gordon, 1
North Lamar 3PFGM: M. Walters, 4; M. Nottingham, 3
Paris FT: 7-for-19; J. Dangerfield, 2-2; A. Johnson, 2-2; Q. Savage, 2-8; T. Moore, 1-5; Z. Gray, 0-2
North Lamar FT: 8-for-14; M. Walters, 2-2; M. Nottingham, 2-4; H. Pointer, 2-4; S. Hill, 1-2; C. Malone, 1-2
