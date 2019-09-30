After starting the season off slow with an 0-3 start, the Chisum Mustangs came into Friday night’s district opener against Whitewright on a high note after dismantling Clarksville on the road last week. Chisum defeated Whitewright handily last year and needed to do the same Friday night to start district play off on the right foot.
To start the game, Whitewright received the kickoff and marched down the field for a touchdown before failing to make the extra point. Not to be outdone, the Mustangs marched down the field as well behind strong running that has become the cornerstone of their offense this season. Senior kicker Karson Stephens made the extra point to put the Mustangs up 7-6, and after the first seven minutes of the game, it looked like it could be a shootout.
Whitewright picked up where they left off on offense by reeling off decent runs for a first down, but after electing to pass the ball on first down, junior defensive back Levi Weems provided the play of the game as he intercepted the ball to set Chisum up with great field position near the red zone. Chisum’s trio of running backs made quick work of the short field behind long runs from seniors Hayden Todd and Trentyn Ortega before freshman Espn Blyton capped off the drive with a 17-yard touchdown run. With another successful extra-point kick, the Mustangs found themselves up 14-6 late in the first quarter.
Whitewright would respond with their longest drive of the night in terms of time of possession behind play that mirrored Chisum’s in terms of piling up decent runs before breaking one off for a touchdown early in the second quarter to bring the score to 14-12.
Chisum’s next drive started off unlike their previous two in that they were unable to get the run game going within the first few plays. After short runs on the first three plays, the Mustangs faced a fourth down and four on their side of the field. Electing to go for the first down proved to be a good decision by the Chisum coaching staff as Blyton gained double-digit yardage on a run out to the right after some misdirection in the backfield.
The Whitewright defense continued to cause problems for the Mustangs on the drive, but it turned out to be its own worst enemy as personal fouls and other penalties helped Chisum down the field. Facing a fourth down in the red zone, Hayden Todd powered forward for the first down, and Trentyn Ortega followed up nicely as he broke several tackles on a strong, 13-yard touchdown run. The two teams traded quick scores to end the half with Chisum leading 28-18.
The second half did not start off well for the Mustangs, as they turned the ball over on downs and allowed the Tigers to score quickly to cut their deficit to just three points. The game appeared to have completely gone off-rails for the Mustangs when it seemed that Whitewright recovered their ensuing kickoff, but after the confusion it was determined that Chisum recovered the ball. Chisum would not look back for the rest of the game as they score two unanswered touchdowns to go up 42-25 before giving up a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Todd had 23 carries for 128 yards, while Ortega added 16 carries for 105 yards and 2 touchdowns. Blyton finished with 11 totes for 70 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns, while Weems had 55 yards on 10 carries with 2 touchdowns and complete all three of his pass attempts for 15 yards.
Chris Worthy led the defense with 9 tackles, 2 tackles for a loss and 1 sack, while Ortega compiled 7 tackles and 2 tackles for a loss. Matthew Clark and Trevor Young contributed with 7 tackles apiece, while Weems had 5 tackles and an interception.
The 42-33 victory over the Tigers brings Chisum to 2-3 on the season and 1-0 in district. The Mustangs head to Cooper next week to face the Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bulldog Stadium.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Whitewright: 6 12 7 8 33
Chisum: 14 14 0 14 42
Whitewright total yards not available
Chisum total yards: 374
Chisum passing leaders: L. Weems, 3-for-3, 15 yards
Chisum rushing leaders: H. Todd, 23-128; T. Ortega, 16-105; E. Blyton, 11-70; L. Weems, 10-55
Chisum receiving leaders: E. Blyton, 1-9; T. Ortega, 2-6
