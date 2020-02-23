The Paris Wildcats continued a district winning streak Friday night as the soccer team defeated the North Lamar Panthers 4-0 in a cross-town shoot-out at Wildcat Stadium.
The Wildcats are now 5-0 in district play and 15-1-2 on the season.
Although the Wildcats dominated the field, the North Lamar Panther defense protected their goal as the Wildcats made more than 30 attempts to put the ball in the net. Senior goalkeeper Hudson Jones made save after save as the Wildcats threatened.
“We had too many opportunities that were wasted with shots going over and wide and just some bad touches,” Wildcat head coach Clint Cobb said of his offense. “We definitely didn’t play our best game, but we still came out with a win in the cross-town showdown so I am still proud of them.”
Cobb credited his defense for keeping the Panthers out of Wildcat territory.
“I was really proud of them for not really allowing North Lamar to ever get on our end of the field,” Cobb said.
Paris scored quickly, with its first goal coming seven minutes into the game when sophomore forward Jeovanny Avitua put one in the net assisted by junior midfielder/forward Jesus Rangel.
With a minute and a half left in the first period, Rangel put a penalty kick past the Panther goalkeeper for the second score on the night.
Rangel scored again with 14 minutes remaining in the game and junior forward Edwin Gonzales scored with 3 minutes left in the match.
The Wildcats host Atlanta at home Tuesday with varsity play starting at 6 p.m.
With the win, the Wildcats strengthen their hold over the district as their undefeated district record grew to 5-0.
The North Lamar Panthers fell to 3-2 in district play, which ties them for third with Pleasant Grove. The team will have a chance to break that tie on Tuesday, when they face Pleasant Grove on the road, with the varsity game kicking off at 7 p.m.
