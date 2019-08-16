NORTH HOPKINS — The No. 3-ranked Prairiland Lady Patriots volleyball team was dominant in pool play of the North Hopkins Volleyball Tournament on Thursday.
Prairiland swept all three opponents it faced with relative ease and no serious challenges, as evidenced winning each set by double digits.
On the day, Audrey Gray shined with 12 digs, 8 kills and 8 aces from the service line, while Brook Tuck recorded 9 digs and 5 kills. Baylor Sessums recorded 13 digs, 18 assists, 19 kills and 4 aces, while Madison Clark had 13 digs, 30 assists, 6 kills and 12 aces.
T.J. Folse put down 10 kills and totaled 3 blocks, while Reese Parris compiled 6 kills and 4 blocks. Trynity Chapman tallied 19 digs, while Abi Farmer finished with 4 kills and 4 digs.
Prairiland advances to the championship bracket Saturday with game times and opponents to be announced.
Chisum gets second place in pool
Meanwhile, the Chisum Lady Mustangs were also in action in North Hopkins, finishing second place in their pool.
The Lady Mustangs started off strong, dominating the North Hopkins JV team by a final score of 25-10 and 25-8. Chisum suffered a setback in the next match, falling to the North Hopkins varsity squad in three close sets. The final count for that match was 25-23, 23-25 and 20-25. Chisum finished on a high note by defeating Union Hill in straight sets by a final score of 25-16 and 25-15.
Senior outside hitter Lexie Brown led the charge with 16 kills and 29 digs on the day, while Chloe Prestridge recorded 10 kills and 4 blocks. Emmy Williams and Zoe England each had 13 kills, while Chloe Miller contributed with 6 kills. Landrey Howard shored up the defense with 30 digs.
The Lady Mustangs advance to the championship bracket Saturday with game times and opponents to be announced.
