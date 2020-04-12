Though it has now been nearly a full month since the Texas University Interscholastic League halted all high school athletic competitions and practices, the athletes and their coaches are still hopeful the season will resume before the end of the school year. And to be ready for when that happens, players are finding ways to train individually.
Texas UIL has forbade teams from practicing together, in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. To ensure players stay in top physical shape while adhering to the safety guidelines, some coaches have begun to get creative.
“A couple times per week, we do workouts together over Zoom calls,” Prairiland softball coach Brian Morris said. “Obviously it’s not as good as a normal workout, but we’re making it work and they’ve been going pretty good so far.”
During these Zoom sessions, the athletes do bodyweight and calisthenic exercises such as push-ups, sit-ups and stretches. Morris said players have also been encouraged to run a few miles per week on their own time.
“We can track who’s online and who’s working out in the Zoom calls, and I’ve been really pleased with how many of them are doing it,” Morris said. “They’re all on board, and want to be at the top of their game if we play again.”
Morris said some of the Lady Patriots even have their own batting cages, allowing them to work on their swing by themselves.
For the Paris Wildcats baseball team, players have been in regular contact with coaches logging the workouts they’ve done.
“It’s very individualized,” head coach Bill Sikes said. “We’re making sure to all stay in contact with one another, but as far as the workouts go, the guys have to train individually.
“We don’t want them out in the community any more than they have to be, because people’s safety in times like this is obviously the most important thing, but at the same time, we want them to stay in shape.”
Some players are able to get swings in by practicing with parents, Sikes added.
“It’s weird; for the first time in my career, I’m having to be hands-off in my coaching,” Sikes said. “Our guys are ready to go; they want to get back on the diamond, and I’m proud of the way they’ve made the best of things.”
For many teams, the training during the hiatus is not technically mandatory. However, most athletes are more than happy to put in the work, as the wait with bated breath for play to resume in earnest.
“We’re holding each other accountable,” North Lamar softball player Ashlyn Reavis said. “I think of it almost like preseason; we know what we have to do, and we know our goals and what we want, so we’re just preparing. And when the doors open to go back, we’re going to be ready.”
